trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
National Security

Man photographed in Pelosi office convicted on multiple Jan. 6 charges

by Stephen Neukam - 01/23/23 2:23 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 01/23/23 2:23 PM ET
Richard Barnett
Richard Barnett, left, an Arkansas man who was photographed with his feet on a desk in former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, arrives at federal court in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The man who entered the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection and was photographed in the office of then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was convicted on Monday of eight federal crimes related to the incident, including four felonies.

Richard “Rigo” Barnett, 62, was convicted of all the charges filed against him after nine days of testimony in the trial in Washington. The jury reached a decision in less than two hours, according to The Washington Post.

His most serious conviction was obstructing an official government proceeding, with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. His sentencing is set for May 3, but he was allowed by the judge to remain in home detention until then.

Barnett entered the Capitol with a walking stick equipped with a stun gun device, which netted him two more felonies related to his carrying of the weapon in the building. He was also convicted of a felony charge of civil disorder and four misdemeanors that included theft of government property, which stems from his taking an envelope from Pelosi’s office.

He also left behind a message in Pelosi’s office, laced with a sexual expletive.

The photo of Barnett at a desk in Pelosi’s office quickly became one of the most infamous images that surfaced from the Capitol riot, when supporters of then-President Trump stormed the building in an effort to prevent the certification of President Biden’s election.

More than 940 people have been charged with federal crimes in the aftermath of the attack, and around 500 have pleaded guilty. Barnett, a retired firefighter from Arkansas, was one of a comparatively small number of rioters whose cases have gone to trial.

He said he planned to appeal the conviction after the trial, according to The Associated Press.

Tags capitol breach Capitol insurrection Capitol riot Insurrection J6 January 6 January 6 conviction

More National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jeffries submits Schiff, Swalwell for Intel panel, forcing fight with McCarthy
  2. Santos’s financial woes pile up, threatening his political career  
  3. Human microchip implants take center stage
  4. How Arizona, California and other states are trying to generate a whole new ...
  5. ChatGPT passes Wharton Business School test: research paper  
  6. Police identify deceased 72-year-old suspect in Monterey Park mass shooting 
  7. Democrats see Mississippi governor’s race as ripe for an upset
  8. Democrats reach agreement with GOP on House committee ratios
  9. George Santos on drag photos: ‘I had fun at a festival’
  10. Netflix is preparing to charge for password sharing: Here’s what we know
  11. McConnell is a key player in approaching debt ceiling fight
  12. Chase to close New York City ATMs at 5 or 6 p.m. due to ‘rising crime and ...
  13. Katherine Clark’s daughter arrested in clash with police at Boston protest 
  14. US has most buildings on list of world’s ten ugliest
  15. Supreme Court is unusually late with first opinion of term
  16. Comer asks Secret Service for visitor information from Biden’s Delaware home
  17. Do we need an ‘amnesty box’ for classified documents?
  18. Former top FBI official charged with violating Russia sanctions
Load more

Video

See all Video