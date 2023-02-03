trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
National Security

What are spy balloons and what is their purpose?

by Jared Gans - 02/03/23 11:04 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 02/03/23 11:04 PM ET
The U.S. is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple days, but the Pentagon decided not to shoot it down due to risks of harm for people on the ground, officials said Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP)

Tensions between the United States and China heightened Friday when U.S. officials publicly identified a Chinese surveillance balloon drifting across the country. 

The Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed that the balloon belongs to China but have claimed that it is a weather balloon that went off course as a result of the wind. U.S. officials have rejected that claim. 

The U.S. has still not shot down the balloon, though, citing concerns that people on the ground could be in harm’s way as a result. It was first spotted over Montana on Wednesday and has moved across the continent, being seen in northeast Kansas on Friday afternoon. 

Surveillance balloons have been used by many countries over the years — well before satellites existed — and continue to be used in certain situations for intelligence-gathering. 

The Guardian reported that modern spy balloons include a certain piece of surveillance equipment — like a camera or a radar — held below a balloon that is guided by wind currents. But Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said in a briefing that this balloon has some ability to maneuver itself. 

These types of balloons usually operate somewhere between 80,000 to 120,000 feet above the ground, which is much higher than the height commercial airlines fly to, according to The Guardian. China’s balloon has reportedly been traveling at 60,000 feet in the air, still much higher than the roughly 40,000 feet planes can reach.

Although satellites have become much more prominent in modern times, using high-altitude balloons still provides some advantages.

Timothy Heath, a senior international defense researcher for the RAND Corporation, said balloons are tough to detect because they do not have much metal, presenting a difficulty to radar sensors. They are also less predictable once discovered, he said.

Politico reported that balloons are also much cheaper to create and operate than satellites, and they can carry more than a drone can. The balloons can also travel long distances without needing to receive additional fuel and can stay over a specific area for a longer period of time than a satellite that orbits Earth. 

The use of spy balloons reportedly dates back to as early as the 1700s during the French Revolution and has played key roles in military and intelligence operations. 

The New York Times reported that the Union and Confederate armies used balloons during the Civil War. Both sides experienced some logistical issues, but Thomas Paone, a curator at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., told the Times that this was the first time in U.S. history that an organized military effort to use balloons for surveillance happened. 

Japan also sent 9,000 military balloons with bombs attached to the United States during World War II, but only six people in the U.S. were killed when they came in contact with one in May 1945, according to the Times. 

NASA also uses balloons for observing parts of Earth, sending one to the top of the atmosphere in 2015. Politico reported that the agency’s use of helium balloons goes back to the 1950s.

Tags Chinese spy balloon intelligence gathering Pat Ryder spy balloon surveillance balloon

More National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Why the discovery of a Chinese balloon in US skies is such a big deal
  2. House passes resolution denouncing socialism, vote splits Democrats
  3. Hawley calls for investigation of Biden’s ‘baffling response’ to Chinese ...
  4. More than 100 House Republicans file amicus brief on Biden student loan ...
  5. Jordan subpoenas Garland, Wray over school board memo
  6. Groups file ethics complaint over Sinema’s alleged use of staff
  7. Victoria Spartz passes on Senate run, to retire from Congress at end of term
  8. When and where to see the elusive ‘green comet’
  9. Pentagon confirms second Chinese ‘surveillance balloon’ seen over Latin ...
  10. Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive
  11. McCarthy breaks with Greene on death of Ashli Babbitt
  12. McCarthy says he’s forming bipartisan group to write lawmaker code of conduct ...
  13. What are spy balloons and what is their purpose?
  14. Biden bashes Republicans in presidential campaign-style rally in Philadelphia
  15. McCarthy notches win with hard-fought vote to oust Omar
  16. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy gets first big win as Speaker
  17. Trump splits with McCarthy on Babbitt’s death: ‘I totally disagree’
  18. When will I get my tax refund?
Load more

Video

See all Video