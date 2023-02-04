FAA pauses flights at three airports in two states as Chinese balloon drifts toward Atlantic

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has paused flights at three airports in North Carolina and South Carolina as the Chinese surveillance balloon moves across those states.

The FAA said in a statement on Saturday that it has paused departures and arrivals at Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina and Myrtle Beach International and Charleston International airports in South Carolina to support the Defense Department in a “national security effort.”

The agency later said it has also closed additional airspace.

The pause will reportedly remain in effect until 2:45 p.m.

The decision comes as the balloon has reportedly been seen in both states on Saturday. The Associated Press reported that the Biden administration is considering a plan to shoot the balloon down once it moves to be over the Atlantic Ocean.

The White House has so far avoided shooting it down while it has been over land because of concerns that falling debris could injure people on the ground.

The Twitter account Flightradar24, which tracks air traffic internationally in real time, tweeted a picture showing an area off the coast of North Carolina and South Carolina that flights have been told to avoid without authorization to be there.

Almost no flight was in the area based on the picture posted just after 2 p.m.

Officials have said the balloon is traveling at about 60,000 feet above the ground, which is considerably higher than the roughly 40,000 feet maximum altitude that commercial airplanes fly at.

The Chinese government has denied that the balloon’s purpose is surveillance, claiming that it is a weather balloon that went off course, and said it did not intend to violate any country’s sovereignty.

U.S. officials have rejected this and have stood by their conclusion that the balloon’s purpose is surveillance.

Updated at 2:24 p.m.