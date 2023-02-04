trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
National Security

US shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon off Carolina coast

by Julia Shapero - 02/04/23 3:21 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 02/04/23 3:21 PM ET
CORRECTS TO KINGSTOWN, NOT KINGSTON – In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area, with an airplane and its contrail seen below it. The United States says it is a Chinese spy balloon moving east over America at an altitude of about 60,000 feet (18,600 meters), but China insists the balloon is just an errant civilian airship used mainly for meteorological research that went off course due to winds and has only limited “self-steering” capabilities. (Brian Branch via AP)

The U.S. shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon off the Carolina coast on Saturday, after the high-altitude balloon spent the last week traveling across the country, according to the Pentagon.

“This afternoon, at the direction of President Biden, U.S. fighter aircraft assigned to U.S. Northern Command successfully brought down the high altitude surveillance balloon launched by and belonging to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) over the water off the coast of South Carolina in U.S. airspace,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

An operation is reportedly underway to recover debris from the downed balloon, The Associated Press confirmed.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) paused flights from three airports in North Carolina and South Carolina and closed additional airspace on Saturday afternoon as part of a “national security effort” with the Defense Department.The balloon had been seen traveling over the Carolinas on Saturday.

U.S. military commanders had previously declined to shoot down the balloon, which was estimated to be about the size of three school buses and traveling at about 60,000 feet, due to safety concerns on the ground, per AP.

U.S. defense officials confirmed the existence of the balloon on Thursday, after it was first spotted hovering over Montana on Wednesday. Beijing acknowledged on Friday that the balloon was Chinese but claimed it was a civilian airship used primarily for meteorological research.

“Affected by the Westerlies and with limited self-steering capability, the airship deviated far from its planned course,” a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. “The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace due to force majeure.”

However, the presence of the balloon has heightening tensions in an already strained relationship between Beijing and Washington. Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a trip to Beijing on Friday, with a senior State Department official calling the balloon a “clear violation of our sovereignty as well as international law.”

The U.S. has refused to accept China’s explanation for the balloon, alleging that it was attempting to surveil “strategic sites” within the U.S. 

Tags Antony Blinken Biden Chinese spy balloon Chinese surveillance balloon Lloyd Austin surveillance balloon

More National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden’s ‘Sputnik moment’: Is China’s spy balloon political warfare?
  2. Bitter wind chills as low as -109 degrees recorded in Northeast as cold blast ...
  3. DeSantis files complaint against Orlando Philharmonic for hosting drag holiday ...
  4. US shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon off Carolina coast
  5. McCarthy says he’s forming bipartisan group to write lawmaker code of conduct ...
  6. Eight Republicans who could challenge Trump in 2024
  7. When will I get my tax refund?
  8. House passes resolution denouncing socialism, vote splits Democrats
  9. Pence: ‘We’ve got to have a conversation’ about reforming Social Security
  10. 8 tax deductions, credits you may qualify for in 2023
  11. Why the discovery of a Chinese balloon in US skies is such a big deal
  12. Changes to expect in your child’s school lunches under new USDA nutrition ...
  13. Jordan subpoenas Garland, Wray over school board memo
  14. Congress is set to expose what may be the largest censorship system in ...
  15. More than 100 House Republicans file amicus brief on Biden student loan ...
  16. Victoria Spartz passes on Senate run, to retire from Congress at end of term
  17. What we learned about the US economy this past week
  18. Biden says he ordered US military to shoot down Chinese ‘spy’ balloon ‘as ...
Load more

Video

See all Video