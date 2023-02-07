trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
National Security

Breach at Air Force One base under investigation

by Jared Gans - 02/07/23 7:55 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 02/07/23 7:55 AM ET

Law enforcement is investigating after an intruder breached the home base of Air Force One on Monday before being apprehended. 

Joint Base Andrews said in a tweet that a man gained access to a base housing area at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. A resident of the base opened fire at the man, and security arrived at the scene to arrest the intruder. 

It said no injuries or property damage were reported. 

The base, located in Maryland, houses a fleet of blue and white presidential aircrafts, including Air Force One, Marine One and a “doomsday” 747 airplane that can serve as an airborne nuclear command and control center if needed. 

The base previously was breached in February 2021 when a man passed a military checkpoint and got through fenced secure areas to get into a C-40, the military’s 737-equivalent aircraft that flies government officials. 

The man was arrested after a “mouse ears” cap he was wearing made an observant airman suspicious. 

An inspector general concluded that three major failures in security allowed the man to gain access to the C-40. One was a “human failure” from a security guard allowing him to enter the base despite not having credentials that gave him access. 

Another was his ability to get through the fence undetected, and the third was his ability to walk onto and off a parked airplane without anyone questioning him despite not having the required badge to gain access. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags Air Force One intruder investigation Joint Base Andrews security breach

More National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Breach at Air Force One base under investigation
  2. Texas governor unveils plan for statewide TikTok ban
  3. Greene calls for probe into why Trump was unaware of previous Chinese balloons
  4. Pentagon ‘did not detect’ previous Chinese spy balloons: US general
  5. Allies defend Harris after critical New York Times piece
  6. Sarah Huckabee Sanders reaches highest GOP standing yet with response to Biden
  7. Mary Miller to skip Biden’s State of the Union
  8. House GOP looks to get ahead of Biden address with debt limit demands and ...
  9. Powerball: Winning numbers drawn for Monday’s $747M jackpot
  10. China says it will safeguard ‘rights and interests’ after downing of balloon
  11. 2022 military intelligence report mentioned Trump-era balloon sightings: report
  12. Rough seas complicate US efforts to recover suspected China spy balloon
  13. DeSantis wants a ‘core curriculum.’ That idea is college kryptonite.
  14. House GOP seeks to divide, conquer Democrats on socialism
  15. What we know about Chinese balloon sightings during Trump presidency
  16. Trump, Christie exchange fire after gloomy 2024 prediction
  17. Publishing company will offer free Black history e-books, especially in Florida
  18. Virginia’s senators urge state legislature to repeal same-sex marriage ban
Load more

Video

See all Video