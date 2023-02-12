trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
National Security

Rep. Gallagher says timing of Chinese balloon before Blinken visit not a ‘coincidence’

by Jared Gans - 02/12/23 7:00 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 02/12/23 7:00 AM ET
Associated Press/J. Scott Applewhite
Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., left, a former Marine, joined at right by Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, speaks during a roundtable discussion with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and other Republicans as they criticize President Joe Biden on the Afghanistan evacuation, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) said he does not believe that “it’s a coincidence” that the Chinese surveillance balloon that traveled across the United States earlier this month appeared as Secretary of State Antony Blinken was set to visit Beijing. 

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that it was timed to coincide with Secretary Blinken’s visit, though we don’t have proof of that yet,” Gallagher told radio host John Catsimatidis on his show, “The Cats Roundtable,” on WABC 770. 

Blinken postponed his planned visit to China after the balloon was discovered given the situation. 

Gallagher said timing the balloon to cross into U.S. airspace around Blinken’s visit would be “well within the Chinese Communist Party’s playbook” of trying to “humiliate” the U.S. on the world stage. 

“It just would not surprise me if this whole thing were intended to send a message to us while our secretary of state was visiting,” he said. “And the message is: ‘Look what we can get away with. And you won’t do anything about it. You’ll still come crawling back.'”

“So it tells us something fundamental about the Chinese Communist Party,” the Wisconsin Republican added.

Gallagher said this type of incident is why the House created a select committee to focus on the U.S. relationship with China. He said the members of the committee, which he chairs, intend to conduct a “serious, sober effort” to ward off threats from the country.

“We want, in a bipartisan fashion, to push back against threats to our security, against threats to our sovereignty, and ensure that the Chinese Communist Party can’t get away with things like this,” Gallagher said. 

Tensions between the U.S. and China have risen in the past week following the incident. China has criticized the U.S. response to the balloon, saying it is overreacting and should not have shot it down. 

The Chinese government has claimed that the balloon was conducting meteorological research and was blown off course by wind, but U.S. officials have rejected that notion.

Tags Antony Blinken Antony Blinken China balloon Chinese Communist Party Chinese spy balloon House China committee John Catsimatidis John Catsimatidis Mike Gallagher Mike Gallagher U.S.-China relations

More National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Why Trump officials were unaware of Chinese spy balloons
  2. Murkowski on object shot down over Alaska: ‘We need to be clear and ...
  3. What we know about the ‘unidentified’ objects shot down over North America
  4. House briefing on China spy balloon turns tense with Greene comments: ‘I ...
  5. Biden pledge to fix ‘unfair’ economy resonates with Americans
  6. Chinese spy balloon has GOP saying no cuts to defense
  7. Progressive talk about replacing Biden flames out
  8. Bill Maher slams Greene, Republicans over State of the Union behavior
  9. Former Pence aide says DOJ subpoena provides him a ‘security blanket’ ahead ...
  10. Scott announces new Social Security, Medicare bill amid Biden feud
  11. Record $2.04B Powerball jackpot remains unclaimed: What if the winner never ...
  12. Biden leans into attacks on GOP over Social Security, Medicare 
  13. US shoots down another ‘high-altitude object’ over Alaska
  14. Forget China’s spy balloon; military UFO incidents are far more intriguing
  15. Donald Trump’s two unforgivable ‘sins’
  16. E Street Band’s Steven Van Zandt gifts Raskin a head cover as congressman ...
  17. Trump lawyers to appeal DOJ subpoena of Pence, claiming executive ...
  18. California’s reparations proposals may carry a steep price for Democrats
Load more

Video

See all Video