trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
National Security

US calls off search for unidentified aerial objects shot down over Alaska, Lake Huron

by Jared Gans - 02/17/23 11:04 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 02/17/23 11:04 PM ET
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The United States has called off the search for two unidentified flying objects that were respectively shot down over Alaska and Lake Huron last week, The New York Times reported Friday. 

A U.S. official told The Times that conditions made locating the two objects too difficult despite trying to find them for days. 

The U.S. military shot down three objects last weekend in the aftermath of a Chinese balloon that drifted across the continental U.S. that officials say was designed to conduct surveillance. The first of the three objects was downed over Alaska, while the second was over a region of Canada and the third was over Lake Huron near Michigan. 

The objects have not been specifically identified, but President Biden said on Thursday that they were likely linked to a private company or researchers and not meant for surveillance as the Chinese balloon was. 

The official said Canada is continuing to search for the object that was taken down over the territory of Yukon. 

The object that was shot down over Alaska is believed to be about the size of a Volkswagen Beetle, according to the official. They added that their pilots used aircraft with radar that could see through the ice, but still couldn’t find any remnants. 

An Illinois balloon hobby group said one of their small balloons went missing off the coast of Alaska, but added that they could not be sure if their balloon was what the military shot down. 

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said at a briefing on Friday that no group has claimed any of the three objects that the military downed.

Tags Alaska object Biden John Kirby Lake Huron object UFO unidentified flying object unidentified object

More National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  2. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  3. Haley says DeSantis didn’t go ‘far enough’ with ‘Don’t Say Gay’
  4. Lindsey Graham in GOP hot seat for speedy judicial nominees
  5. Former judge questions Pence’s decision to fight DOJ subpoena in Jan. 6 probe
  6. Under fire, Rick Scott changes plan to exempt Social Security, Medicare from ...
  7. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  8. Biden needles DeSantis for floating elimination of AP classes
  9. Ohio governor says FEMA will provide resources to East Palestine
  10. Fox News hosts, execs privately blasted Trump election fraud claims shared on ...
  11. Rick Scott relents on Medicare provision
  12. Trump beats Biden, Harris in 2024 match-ups: poll
  13. Jeffries visits border one day after McCarthy
  14. Barnes & Noble launches $40 annual membership service
  15. Russia begins long-feared winter counteroffensive in Ukraine
  16. Proud Boys leaders ask DOJ to help subpoena Trump
  17. What to know about the chemicals in the Ohio train derailment
  18. Joe Rogan blasts Buttigieg over construction worker comments
Load more

Video

See all Video