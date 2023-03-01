trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
National Security

Brennan sees ‘hung jury’ among intelligence community on COVID origins

by Jared Gans - 03/01/23 8:57 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 03/01/23 8:57 AM ET
(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo, a member of a World Health Organization team is seen wearing protective gear during a field visit to the Hubei Animal Disease Control and Prevention Center for another day of field visit in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province.

Former CIA Director John Brennan said he sees a “hung jury” among U.S. intelligence agencies about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic in the aftermath of FBI Director Christopher Wray saying his agency believes it was “most likely” a result of a laboratory leak from Wuhan, China. 

Brennan said on Wednesday in an interview on NBC’s “Today” that the theory that the outbreak of the virus originated from the lab is “a very plausible explanation,” requiring the strengthening of security and safety procedures at these types of bio-labs throughout the world. 

He said the members of the intelligence community have received the available evidence about the outbreak but have different perspectives and expertise on the origins. 

The Energy Department recently released a report concluding with “low confidence” that a lab leak caused the pandemic to start based on new intelligence. The FBI has also concluded with “moderate confidence” that a leak allowed the virus to escape, but other intelligence agencies have reached different conclusions. 

The National Intelligence Council and four other agencies reportedly believe the virus was caused naturally through transmission from an animal, while the CIA and one other agency have been unable to make a determination. 

Brennan said the Chinese government is making reaching a conclusion “with any type of certainty” difficult, but he believes a lot of “circumstantial evidence” exists, causing agencies to have different judgments. 

He said the U.S. needs to take appropriate measures and encourage China to do the same to avoid any potential leak from research labs in the future. 

Wray, who said in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday that the FBI has “for quite some time” determined that the pandemic’s origins were “most likely a potential lab incident,” also noted that China has been limiting the ability of the U.S. and the international community to investigate. 

“I will just make the observation that the Chinese government, it seems to me, has been doing its best to try to thwart and obfuscate the work here,” he said.

Tags Christopher Wray COVID lab leak COVID-19 pandemic Energy Department intelligence community John Brennan John Brennan lab leak theory

More National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy, GOP pump brakes on release of Jan. 6 footage to Tucker Carlson
  2. Senate group wades into tough talks on Social Security
  3. Vance pitches PPP for Ohio while other Republicans say to wait
  4. Zero-calorie sweetener popular in keto diets linked to strokes, heart attacks
  5. Schumer, Jeffries ask Murdoch to stop Fox hosts lying about 2020 election 
  6. Lightfoot ousted as Chicago mayor
  7. House Republican eyeing legislation to prevent Santos from profiting off ...
  8. The shepherd boy, the wolf and the threat to Israeli democracy
  9. These beaches are ‘the best of the best’ in US, according to Tripadvisor
  10. Hemorrhaging losses, the Fed’s problems are now the taxpayer’s
  11. Top takeaways from student loan forgiveness arguments at the Supreme Court
  12. Bill Maher: ‘I am afraid of Trump on a very personal level’
  13. Feehery: Progressive DC government turning city into a dystopia
  14. Student loan forgiveness: Key statements from each justice
  15. 10 key figures who will — and won’t — be at CPAC
  16. Trump’s polling strength causes heartburn for Senate GOP
  17. House Democrat nods to Kellyanne Conway in push to make Hatch Act violations a ...
  18. Murdoch: Hannity was ‘privately disgusted’ with Trump after 2020 election
Load more

Video

See all Video