trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
National Security

US sees white supremacist propaganda jump to all-time high: ADL

by Rebecca Beitsch - 03/09/23 7:00 AM ET
by Rebecca Beitsch - 03/09/23 7:00 AM ET
People hold signs as they attend a rally against racism at the Logan Square Monument in Chicago, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The United States saw its highest-ever distribution of white supremacist propaganda last year, jumping 38 percent, according to data collected by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

The group recorded 6,751 incidents of propaganda activity in 2022 — a jump from 4,876 in 2021 that the ADL attributed to growth in the number of white supremacist groups and their membership.

“There’s no question that white supremacists and antisemites are trying to terrorize and harass Americans and have significantly stepped up their use of propaganda as a tactic to make their presence known in communities nationwide,” Jonathan Greenblatt, president of ADL, said in a statement alongside the report.

Three white supremacist groups — Patriot Front, Goyim Defense League and White Lives Matter — were responsible for 93 percent of this year’s activity, which includes banners, posters and events.

Much of that content was specifically antisemitic in nature, with ADL noting that such propaganda surged from 352 incidents in 2021 to 852 incidents last year.

The uptick in antisemitic propaganda “was largely due to [Goyim Defense League’s] growth and their initiation of propaganda campaigns. The formation of several new antisemitic white supremacist groups in 2022 also contributed to the rise in antisemitic incidents,” ADL found.

The spikes come as national security leaders have repeatedly warned that white supremacists extremists are an increasingly large share of the domestic violent extremists in the U.S.

“Racially motivated violent extremism, specifically of the sort that advocates for the superiority of the white race, is a persistent, evolving threat,” FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers last year.

“It’s the biggest chunk of our racially motivated violent extremism cases for sure. And racially motivated violent extremism is the biggest chunk of our domestic terrorism portfolio,” he added.

Tags ADL anti-defamation league antisemitism Christopher Wray hate speech Jonathan Greenblatt Propaganda white nationalism White Supremacy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Shut your mouth’: GOP senator clashes with union leader during hearing
  2. House GOP organizing trip to see jailed Jan. 6 defendants, led by Marjorie ...
  3. Biden lays down first marker in fiscal talks with McCarthy 
  4. 33 Senate Democrats join Republicans to block DC crime bill
  5. Artificial intelligence will destroy ‘laptop class’ workers
  6. Most in new poll view ‘woke’ as positive term
  7. Sparks fly in first Chicago mayoral runoff debate as candidates trade barbs
  8. Carlson shows two sides to his views on Trump, supporters
  9. McConnell hospitalized after fall in DC
  10. China brought down its balloon after it crossed Latin America
  11. Graham says he will introduce bill to ‘set the stage’ for US to use ...
  12. Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall
  13. Biden set to unveil more than $2 trillion in tax hikes in budget 
  14. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  15. Tucker Carlson said he hates Trump ‘passionately’: legal filings
  16. Documentarian Ken Burns says DeSantis bills are like ‘Soviet system’
  17. Activists prepare next steps for if Biden’s student loan forgiveness prevails
  18. Almost 60 school districts in Texas have now made the switch to four-day weeks
Load more

Video

See all Video