National Security

Antisemitic incidents in US reached all-time high in 2022

by Rebecca Beitsch - 03/23/23 7:00 AM ET
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
FILE – People attend the “NO FEAR: Rally in Solidarity with the Jewish People” event in Washington, Sunday, July 11, 2021, co-sponsored by the Alliance for Israel, Anti-Defamation League, American Jewish Committee, B’nai B’rith International and other organizations. A Jewish civil rights organization’s annual tally of antisemitic incidents in the U.S. reached a record high last year, with a surge that coincided with an 11-day war between Israel and the Hamas militant group, according to a report released Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Antisemitic incidents in the U.S. reached an all-time recorded high in 2022, jumping 36 percent from the record level the year prior, according to data compiled by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

The group’s Audit of Antisemitic Incidents found a total of 3,697 incidents — ranging from vandalism to assault — reported across the United States.

Incidents of harassment rose 29 percent, while acts of vandalism surged 51 percent.  Physical assaults jumped 6 percent compared to the number of people who were attacked the year prior.

The group also previously found a dramatic increase in propaganda activity by white supremacist organizations. ADL found such activity jumped 38 percent this year, which they attributed to growth in the number of white supremacist groups and their membership.

“We’re deeply disturbed by this dramatic and completely unacceptable surge in antisemitic incidents. While we can’t point to any single factor or ideology driving this increase, the surges in organized white supremacist propaganda activity, brazen attacks on Orthodox Jews, a rapid escalation of bomb threats toward Jewish institutions and significant increases of incidents in schools and on college campuses all contributed to the unusually high number,” Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL’s CEO, said in a release.

“This data confirms what Jewish communities across the country have felt and seen firsthand – and corresponds with the rise in antisemitic attitudes. From white nationalists to religious fanatics to radical anti-Zionists, Jewish people see a range of very real threats.”

There were 589 incidents targeting Jewish institutions like synagogues, community centers and schools, an increase of 12 percent from 525 in 2021.

The data includes the hostage situation that unfolded at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, early last year, when an armed man held four members of the Beth Israel congregation during an 11-hour standoff with authorities. The four hostages escaped before law enforcement shot and killed the man.

The report also noted comments from Kanye West were directly referenced in 59 of the incidents, something the group said is “an example of how his highly publicized antisemitic statements last year resonated with or motivated perpetrators.”

Orthodox Jews, who typically are more easily identifiable than other members of the Jewish community, were found to be disproportionately targeted for assaults, comprising 53 percent of the total attacks last year.

Meanwhile, vandalism incidents included a surge in the use of swastikas, which jumped 37 percent.

