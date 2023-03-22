trending:

National Security

Manhattan DA cancels Wednesday meeting of grand jury in hush money probe

by Rebecca Beitsch - 03/22/23 12:29 PM ET
The New York grand jury weighing an indictment of former President Trump in connection with an investigation into a hush money payment is no longer scheduled to meet Wednesday, according to multiple news outlets.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) reportedly told the panel of jurors they should still be on standby to report on Thursday.

The delay was first reported by Business Insider.

The cancellation comes after Trump predicted over the weekend that he could be arrested as soon as Tuesday in connection with the probe.

Bragg’s office declined to comment.

The grand jury last met Monday, hearing testimony from attorney Bob Costello, who appeared at the behest of the Trump team in an effort to discredit former Trump attorney and fixer Michael Cohen.

Cohen, who served jail time on campaign finance and tax fraud charges, has testified repeatedly in the probe about the $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, which he said he made on Trump’s behalf.

The grand jury empaneled for Bragg’s investigation typically meets Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. 

Still, it’s not unusual for grand juries to shift their schedules, adjusting based on witness availability or other conflicts.

Updated at 12:44 p.m.

Tags Alvin Bragg Donald Trump hush money payments Michael Cohen Stormy Daniels

