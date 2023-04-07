trending:

National Security

Jordan probes hiring of top Manhattan Trump prosecutor

by Rebecca Beitsch - 04/07/23 3:11 PM ET
House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) expanded his probe into the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office Friday, asking to speak with one of the leading prosecutors in the inquiry into former President Trump’s hush money dealings.

The letter to Matthew Colangelo, a former Justice Department attorney, asks for his correspondence with the DA’s Office prior to joining the probe now led by District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D). 

“You had previously served in senior positions in the U.S. Department of Justice and the New York Attorney General’s Office, both of which had competing investigations related to President Trump. Given your history of working for law-enforcement entities that are pursuing President Trump and the public reporting surrounding your decision to work for the New York County District Attorney’s Office, we request your cooperation with our oversight in your personal capacity,” Jordan wrote.

The letter asks Colangelo to supply any documents detailing “that Office’s motivation for or interest in hiring you” and his “personal motivation for or interest in working for that Office.”

The request comes the day after Jordan issued a subpoena to Mark Pomerantz, who resigned from the DA’s office about a year ago over disagreements with Bragg over the Trump case, writing in a resignation letter published by the New York Times that he believed Trump was “guilty of numerous felony violations.” He said Bragg’s reluctance to pursue charges against Trump was “misguided and completely contrary to the public interest.”

Bragg yesterday again reprimanded Jordan for “interfering in an ongoing criminal matter in state court.”

“The House GOP continues to attempt to undermine an active investigation and ongoing New York criminal case with an unprecedented campaign of harassment and intimidation,” Bragg tweeted. “Repeated efforts to weaken state and local law enforcement actions are an abuse of power and will not deter us from our duty to uphold the law.”

