trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
National Security

Leaked documents show officials were aware of additional Chinese spy balloons: report

by Jared Gans - 04/14/23 8:34 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 04/14/23 8:34 PM ET
In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, Feb. 4, 2023. China said Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, it will “resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests” over the shooting down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon by the United States, as relations between the two countries deteriorate further. (Chad Fish via AP, File)

U.S. officials knew about additional Chinese spy balloons beyond the one that traveled across the United States in January and February, according to a report from The Washington Post.

The Post reported on Friday that the intelligence community also continued to have questions about the balloon after shooting it down in the Atlantic Ocean as it had sensors and antennas that the government had not identified more than a week after. 

The reporting was based on documents that the Post obtained from the classified documents leaked online recently that shared a wide range of U.S. intelligence and national security information. The suspected leaker, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, was arrested in connection with the leak on Thursday and charged with violating the Espionage Act. 

The Post reported that the balloon that was shot down was one of at least three that intelligence agencies know of. One of the other two flew over a U.S. carrier strike group in the Pacific Ocean and the other crashed in the South China Sea, according to a top-secret document. 

The document did not mention launch dates for the balloons. 

Intelligence agencies refer to the balloon that traveled across the country before being shot down as Killeen-23. The documents the Post reviewed also mention balloons referred to as Bulger-21 and Accardo-21, but they do not make clear if these are the ones that flew over the carrier and crashed into the sea, respectively. 

A document produced by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) states that Bulger-21 carried surveillance equipment while circumnavigating the world from December 2021 to May 2022. Accardo-21 carried similar equipment and a “foil-lined gimbaled” sensor. 

The document includes an image that seems to connect Bulger-21 to one of six Chinese companies that the U.S. sanctioned in February for supporting the Chinese government’s spy balloon program, the Post reported. 

It states that Killeen-23 contained a parabolic dish, multiple unidentified sensors and a possible mast antenna, but the government does not have any “imagery collections of the bottom of the Killeen-23 payload to analyze for an optical sensor.” 

Another document states that Killeen-23’s entry into U.S. airspace likely surprised parts of the Chinese government, as information about the incident was “heavily stovepiped” in the Chinese military. 

The Defense Department and Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment to the Post on the report. 

Republicans criticized the Biden administration over its delay in shooting down the balloon from February, arguing that it allowed China to continue spying on the U.S. The administration has said it took steps to limit the balloon’s capabilities while flying and wanted to avoid potentially harming anyone on the ground with falling debris. 

But NBC reported earlier this month that the balloon was still able to gather some intelligence from sensitive military sites despite the administration’s efforts to block it.

Tags Chinese spy balloon classified documents Classified documents leak intelligence agencies

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Anheuser-Busch CEO responds to uproar over Dylan Mulvaney sponsorship
  2. Leaked audio shows Tennessee GOP infighting over expulsion of Black lawmakers
  3. Ethics watchdog files against Thomas following reports on trips, real estate ...
  4. Pence swipes at Trump on Ukraine, entitlements at RNC retreat
  5. Supreme Court refuses to stop $6 billion student loan debt settlement
  6. Dianne Feinstein faces down Democratic firestorm
  7. Trump answered questions for more than 7 hours in New York fraud lawsuit
  8. Liz Cheney calls for Greene to lose security clearance: ‘She cannot be ...
  9. Parler app once hailed as conservative Twitter alternative yanked by new owners
  10. 2024 Republicans descend upon NRA convention under shadow of mass shootings
  11. Pompeo won’t run for president in 2024
  12. Leaked documents show Russian special forces have been gutted in Ukraine ...
  13. Supreme Court grants temporary pause on abortion pill ruling
  14. Calls for Feinstein to resign elicit accusations of double standard for women
  15. Feinstein asks for Judiciary replacement after calls for resignation
  16. Trump PAC launches DeSantis ‘pudding fingers’ attack ad
  17. When will we restart federal student loan payments?
  18. Florida lightning strike results in groundbreaking find, researcher ...
Load more

Video

See all Video