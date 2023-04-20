trending:

National Security

Senior DHS border official put on leave amid reports of security violation: reports

by Lauren Sforza - 04/20/23 11:58 AM ET
The Homeland Security Department headquarters is photographed.
The Associated Press/ Manuel Balce Ceneta
The Department of Homeland Security headquarters is photographed in northwest Washington.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has placed an employee on administrative leave as it investigates a reported security incident.

DHS is following its standard operating procedure after reports of a security incident by in placing an individual on administrative leave, according to a department spokesperson. This news comes after multiple outlets reported that a senior DHS border official was escorted on Monday from his office, which was reportedly left sealed with crime tape.

“DHS is committed to ensuring all operational security protocols are followed and is conducting an inquiry into a reported security incident,” a DHS spokesperson said in a statement to The Hill, adding the department wouldn’t comment on “ongoing internal investigations.”

Rolling Stone magazine first reported that the DHS official placed on leave was Brian Sulc, the executive director of the Transnational Organized Crime Mission Center within DHS’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis. According to four sources familiar with the matter, the Rolling Stone reported that Sulc is under investigation for an alleged security violation of bringing a personal device into the office that prohibits electronic devices and phones.

The report said Sulc was escorted from the office to be questioned at a second location after three squad cars from the Federal Protective Service pulled up to the DHS’s northwest Washington office. The magazine reported that Federal Protective Service officers joined the office’s security team to search Sulc’s office, which was then sealed with crime tape and evidence seals on the keyhole and door to prevent people from entering.

“He is a big deal,” a source with direct knowledge of the incident told Rolling Stone. “He does the border, all the big issues and crises. This is why this is all so shocking.”

Sulc is tasked with overseeing intelligence assessments on “transnational organized crime, border security and terrorist travel threats,” and has been in his role since 2022 and has worked at DHS since 2008, according to his LinkedIn.

Politico also reported that a source familiar with the matter said that Sulc was placed on leave and is now under investigation. The source also said that Sulc was escorted from his office Monday, according to Politico.

