trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
National Security

Archives: Every administration since Reagan has mishandled classified docs

by Stephen Neukam - 05/17/23 4:31 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 05/17/23 4:31 PM ET
Photo illustration of classified document and letter text with Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Mike Pence in a center rectangle with a black-and-white White House behind them.
Madeline Monroe/Associated Press-John Elswick/Associated Press-Rebecca Blackwell/Greg Nash/Associated Press-John Minchillo

Every administration since President Reagan has mishandled classified information under the Presidential Records Act, according to officials from the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) who spoke to lawmakers earlier this year.

The officials made the revelation when they spoke with the House Intelligence Committee behind closed doors in early March, according to a transcript of the meeting that was released Wednesday.

The release comes as President Biden and former President Trump are both under investigation over their handling of White House records after classified documents were found on their private property.

NARA Chief Operating Office William Bosanko told lawmakers that with every presidential administration from Reagan on forward, the agency has found classified information that was stored in unclassified boxes. Bosanko said those boxes were in the agency’s custody when the documents were found.

Officials also revealed that the issue of mishandling classified documents extends beyond the White House — Mark Bradley, who directs the agency’s Information Security Oversight Office, told lawmakers that since 2010 he has received over 80 calls from libraries that have found classified documents in papers belonging to members of Congress.

Bradley said when members of Congress retire, they sometimes give materials to libraries. Bradley said late Sen. Edmund Muskie (D-Maine), who left the chamber in 1980, gave 98 classified documents to Bates College.

“When these records are being processed, librarians know to call us,” Bradley said. “We dispatch a team to go retrieve them and bring them back to Washington.”

In a statement, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner (R-Ohio) said “Testimony from the National Archives and Records Administration officials makes clear that the handling and mishandling of classified documents are a problem that stretches beyond the Oval Office.”

 “We need a better way for elected officials who are leaving office — in both the Executive Branch and Legislative Branch — to properly return classified material and protect the integrity of our national security,” Turner said.

Within the past year, classified documents have been found in the private possession of Trump, Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence, prompting lawmakers and federal officials to investigate. Trump is facing additional scrutiny over his apparent efforts to avoid returning White House records to NARA.

Tags classified documents Edmund Muskie Joe Biden Mike Turner NARA

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  2. Five takeaways from elections in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Florida
  3. Boomers and millennials fight for homes as housing market cools
  4. Jim Jordan, Mike Turner threaten CIA subpoena in Hunter Biden letter inquiry
  5. House votes to send Santos expulsion resolution to Ethics Committee
  6. Florida New College students organize alternative graduation after DeSantis ...
  7. Pause on student loan payments about to end for millions
  8. Democrats call on Judiciary GOP to probe DeSantis's election police
  9. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to impeach FBI director, US attorney for DC
  10. Bipartisan group calls for investigation into Comer’s remarks about missing ...
  11. ‘Stop, stop’: GOP bashes Biden for taking off during debt showdown
  12. DeSantis signs transgender bathroom bill, bans gender-affirming care, expands ...
  13. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
  14. DeSantis sees both endorsed candidates lose
  15. Trump loses key player on Mar-a-Lago legal team
  16. Jittery Democrats worried about Biden debt ceiling concessions
  17. Democratic senators urge Biden to use 14th Amendment to raise debt limit
  18. Musk defends attack on Soros: ‘Calm down people’
Load more

Video

See all Video