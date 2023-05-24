trending:

National Security

Jan. 6 rioter who put feet on Pelosi’s desk sentenced to 4.5 years in prison

by Julia Shapero - 05/24/23 7:29 PM ET
FILE - Richard Barnett, an Arkansas man who was photographed with his feet on a desk in former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, arrives at federal court in Washington, Jan. 10, 2023. Barnett was sentenced Wednesday, May 24, 2023, to more than four years in prison. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper said that Barnett became one of the faces of the Jan. 6 riot, and at times he seemed to enjoy the notoriety. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
A Jan. 6 rioter who was photographed with his feet on former Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) desk amid the attack on the Capitol was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison Wednesday, according to the Justice Department.

Richard “Bigo” Barnett, 62, was convicted in January of four felonies and four misdemeanors related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, including obstructing an official proceeding and carrying a dangerous weapon in a restricted building.

Barnett found his way into Pelosi’s office amid the riot, where he left an expletive-laden message for the then-Speaker and stole an envelope. The photo of Barnett in Pelosi’s office would become one of the most well-known images from the day.

As he handed down Barnett’s sentence on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper noted that the Arkansas man had not taken any responsibility for his actions, CBS News reported.

“While you may regret having gone there that day, you have so far not shown any acceptance of responsibility,” Cooper said.

Barnett claimed at his sentencing hearing that he “wasn’t treated fairly,” adding that “they want me to be remorseful for things I did not do,” according to CBS News.

