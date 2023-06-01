China accuses US of interference with naval exercise before spy plane intercept

China’s defense ministry is accusing the United States of interfering with and surveilling a naval exercise in the South China Sea before an incident during which one of its fighter jets intercepted a U.S. spy plane last week.

The Southern Theatre Command of China’s military said in a statement on Wednesday that it “operated professionally” and in accordance with all laws and regulations. But the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command has accused the pilot of the Chinese J-16 fighter of performing an “unnecessarily aggressive maneuver” while intercepting a U.S. Air Force RC-135 aircraft.

The U.S. said the Chinese jet flew directly in front of its aircraft’s nose.

“The RC-135 was conducting safe and routine operations over the South China Sea in international airspace, in accordance with international law,” the U.S. said.

Senior Col. Zhang Nandong, a spokesperson for the Southern Theatre Command, said the U.S. was making “false accusations” to try to confuse the international community, calling on the U.S. to “conscientiously restrain the actions of front-line naval and air forces, strictly abide by relevant international laws and relevant agreements, and prevent accidents at sea and in the air.”

China has claimed almost all of the South China Sea to be its own, but the U.S. does not recognize that claim.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday that the U.S. must end its “dangerous acts of provocation” that threaten China’s sovereignty and security.

“Such provocative and dangerous moves are the root cause for maritime security issues,” she said.

Tensions between Beijing and Washington have been on the rise in recent months as China has also condemned U.S. support for Taiwan, a self-governing democratic island that China considers to be part of its territory.

China has conducted multiple military drills near the island over the past year, spurring fears that it may plan to invade Taiwan as part of a reunification effort.

China also said its defense chief has declined to meet with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin while they are both present at a security conference in Singapore this weekend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.