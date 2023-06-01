trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
National Security

DHS ups monthly appointments for processing asylum seekers to nearly 40,000

by Rebecca Beitsch - 06/01/23 5:36 PM ET
by Rebecca Beitsch - 06/01/23 5:36 PM ET
Migrants wait in line adjacent to the border fence under the watch of the Texas National Guard to enter into El Paso, Texas, Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File
Migrants wait in line adjacent to the border fence under the watch of the Texas National Guard to enter into El Paso, Texas, Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

The Biden administration on Thursday announced an increase in its processing of asylum seekers at the southern border, allowing nearly 40,000 migrants each month to book appointments to make their case.

The appointment slots, distributed through the CBP One app run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, will jump from 1,000 to 1,250 a day.

“Today we are announcing an increase in available CBP One appointments to 1,250 a day, effective June 1st. This is a continuation of the Biden Administration’s expansion of lawful pathways and opportunities to access them, including CBP One appointments,” a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesman said in a statement. 

“The process cuts out smugglers while also providing a safe, orderly, and humane process for noncitizens to access ports of entry instead of attempting to enter the United States unlawfully.”

The expansion of appointments follows the end of Title 42, which allowed for the rapid expulsion of migrants without allowing them to seek asylum.

The termination of the pandemic-era policy has not yet resulted in an uptick of migration to the border, though DHS officials say it’s too early to determine if that trend will hold.

Those seeking asylum protections must use the CBP One app to seek an appointment, during which they will face an initial screening to see if they qualify.

Though the figure represents a substantial increase in potential asylum cases, the Biden administration has rolled out other limitations on the process, including on those who do not first seek protections elsewhere along their route.

“We are continuing to enforce consequences for migrants who cross unlawfully, and those who do not establish a legal basis to remain in the United States will be removed. CBP will evaluate further expansion of daily available appointments as operations and efficiencies permit,” DHS said in a statement.

Tags Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden falls on stage during Air Force graduation ceremony
  2. Senate passes measure to halt Biden’s student debt forgiveness
  3. Senate defense hawks hold up debt ceiling bill in protest of cuts, lack of ...
  4. In Ukraine, Russia is nearly down to its nukes
  5. Former Trump lawyer: Reported audio ‘eviscerates’ defense in documents ...
  6. Trump responds to Biden’s fall on stage: ‘Well, I hope he wasn’t hurt’
  7. The Memo: How Chris Christie could be a wild card in 2024 GOP race
  8. Debt ceiling live updates: Senate scrambles with default deadline looming
  9. Fox News makes changes to weekend prime-time lineup 
  10. ‘Soft food’ to ‘good faith’: How Biden and McCarthy came together on ...
  11. Gaetz: Passing debt deal without Republican majority would ‘likely trigger an ...
  12. DeSantis snaps at reporter: ‘Are you blind?’
  13. Why Alito, Kagan recusal decisions at Supreme Court raised eyebrows 
  14. Trump pushes back on DeSantis argument about serving eight years in White House
  15. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  16. Pride Month feels different as threats, fear of violence grows
  17. Kaine introduces amendment to strip Manchin-backed pipeline from debt ceiling ...
  18. Ketanji Brown Jackson issues solo dissent in ruling against Teamsters strike
Load more

Video

See all Video