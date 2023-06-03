trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
National Security

Russian official says US must change policy on Russia to end New START suspension

by Jared Gans - 06/03/23 10:13 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 06/03/23 10:13 AM ET
A policeman of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia stands guard at a polling station with a Russian flag at right, during a referendum in Luhansk, Luhansk People’s Republic controlled by Russia-backed separatists, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022. (AP photo)

A top Russian official said the United States must change its policy toward Russia for his country to consider rejoining a nuclear arms reduction treaty. 

Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s deputy foreign minister, told reporters that the Russian government’s decision from February to suspend its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) is “unshakable” regardless of any U.S. actions in response to the suspension, the Russian state-run news outlet RIA Novosti reported Friday. 

Ryabkov said the U.S. must abandon its “fundamentally hostile” policy toward Russia for it to possibly rejoin the terms of the treaty. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a few months ago that Russia would suspend its participation in New START, the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty it has in place with the United States. 

He said at the time that the decision was the result of the U.S. and its NATO allies openly supporting Ukraine in the war with Russia and wanting Russia to be defeated. 

“They want to inflict a ‘strategic defeat’ on us and try to get to our nuclear facilities at the same time,” Putin said. 

Russia has repeatedly called on Ukraine’s Western allies to stay out of the conflict since Russian forces initially launched their full-scale invasion of Ukraine last February. It has also warned that continued support could escalate the conflict, but these warnings have mostly not deterred Ukraine’s allies from continuing to send weapons and financial support. 

The New START Treaty sets up caps on the number of nuclear weapons that each country possesses and broad inspections of nuclear sites. Putin said in February that Russia was not completely withdrawing from the treaty, and the Russian Foreign Ministry said it would still abide by the treaty’s caps on the number of weapons allowed. 

But the suspension did spike fears of rising tensions between Russia and the West, most significantly the U.S. 

The State Department announced on Thursday that it was launching countermeasures to Russia’s suspension of the treaty, including the withholding of notifications that the treaty requires and no longer facilitating inspection activities on U.S. territory. 

But Ryabkov said these measures would not deter Russia. 

“Neither the so-called US countermeasures in connection with our suspension of START, nor the parallel signals allegedly sounding in favor of a dialogue between the administration change anything in the position that we have repeatedly stated, which is determined by the President of Russia and is fully worked out by all relevant ministries and departments , including the Foreign Ministry, of course, the military and everyone else,” he said.

Tags New START Treaty nuclear arms reduction russia Russia-Ukraine war Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry Sergei Ryabkov Sergei Ryabkov state department Vladimir Putin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Federal judge rules Tennessee restrictions on drag shows unconstitutional
  2. New evidence in Trump case bolsters two sets of charges
  3. Greene flips on public release of Jan. 6 tapes, claims it could ‘put the ...
  4. McCarthy impresses Senate GOP with surprise wins in debt ceiling battle
  5. US military has been observing ‘metallic orbs’ making extraordinary ...
  6. Ketanji Brown Jackson issues solo dissent in ruling against Teamsters strike
  7. Biden falls on stage during Air Force graduation ceremony
  8. Political winners and losers from the debt ceiling drama 
  9. DeSantis shouts down heckler at South Carolina rally
  10. NH Republican flips endorsement from Trump to DeSantis, citing criticism of Fox ...
  11. US takes ‘countermeasures’ against Russia’s violations of nuclear treaty
  12. Biden ‘misunderestimated’ Kevin McCarthy, and it led to a major ...
  13. In Ukraine, Russia is nearly down to its nukes
  14. Senate passes measure to halt Biden’s student debt forgiveness
  15. ‘Your speech is violence’: the left’s new mantra to justify campus ...
  16. Van Jones on Biden: ‘It seems kind of corny,’ but he’s doing pretty well
  17. Arizona seeks to avert groundwater disaster  
  18. Trump pushes back on DeSantis argument about serving eight years in White House
Load more

Video

See all Video