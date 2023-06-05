trending:

National Security

Trump lawyers meet with DOJ officials as classified documents probe appears to near conclusion

by Zach Schonfeld - 06/05/23 12:31 PM ET
Former President Trump
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
Former President Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Grimes Community Complex Park, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa.

Former President Trump’s lawyers were spotted meeting with federal prosecutors Monday to discuss the Justice Department’s probe into his handling of White House documents after leaving office, according to multiple reports from Washington.

Trump attorneys John Rowley, James Trusty and Lindsey Halligan were first spotted at the D.C. federal courthouse Monday morning by CBS News. Prosecutors appear to be nearing a charging decision in the case.

The former president’s legal team late last month had requested a meeting with prosecutors, arguing that he is being “baselessly investigated in such an outrageous and unlawful fashion.” 

“We request a meeting at your earliest convenience to discuss the ongoing injustice that is being perpetrated by your Special Counsel and his prosecutors,” Rowley and Trusty wrote in a letter May 23.

Special counsel Jack Smith has been probing whether Trump mishandled the materials after leaving the White House, and whether government requests to turn over records to the National Archives were obstructed.

Prosecutors have interviewed various witnesses in Trump’s orbit, and CNN reported late last month that prosecutors possess an audio recording in which Trump suggests that he shouldn’t show a classified document to two authors because they didn’t have security clearances. The former president has claimed he declassified materials in his possession, and he has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Smith is also probing Trump’s actions following the 2020 election and in the lead up to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. 

