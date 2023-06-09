trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
National Security

Trump-appointed judge Aileen Cannon assigned to his documents case

by Rebecca Beitsch - 06/09/23 11:32 AM ET
by Rebecca Beitsch - 06/09/23 11:32 AM ET

Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee who took the extraordinary step of appointing a special master in the Mar-a-Lago case, may initially oversee the case, according to reporting from multiple outlets.

Cannon’s name appeared on the summons for Donald Trump’s Tuesday appearance, as did Judge Bruce Reinhart, who approved the warrant to search the former president’s Florida home, ABC News first reported Friday.

Rulings from Cannon substantially slowed the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) investigation into Trump, in one instance barring prosecutors from using the classified documents they seized from the home.

She later appointed a special master in the case tasked with assessing whether documents aligned with Trump’s claims that documents might be covered by executive privilege — an argument the special master himself later expressed skepticism over.  

More Trump indictment coverage from The Hill

Cannon was twice overturned by a higher court, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, which both greenlit the DOJ’s use of the documents and disbanded the special master process.

“It is indeed extraordinary for a warrant to be executed at the home of a former president — but not in a way that affects our legal analysis or otherwise gives the judiciary license to interfere in an ongoing investigation,” the appeals court determined.

A message left with Cannon’s chambers was not immediately returned.

Joyce Vance, an attorney who helped draft a model prosecution memo in the case, warned about getting “too spun up” about Cannon’s inclusion, noting the 11th Circuit can order a reassessment, “where a judge leans so heavily for a defendant they call their objectivity in the eyes of the public into question.”

“This is persuasive authority that Judge Cannon must step aside if the case falls to her as a permanent assignment. Her court & certainly the 11th won’t tolerate the damage it would do to their credibility if she failed to voluntarily recuse,” Vance wrote on Twitter.

“It is not clear Cannon is permanently assigned to the case. If she is, it’s extremely unlikely it stays with her and as a last resort, DOJ will challenge her participation and win.” 

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Stunning UFO crash retrieval allegations deemed ‘credible,’ ‘urgent’ 
  2. Five major revelations from Trump’s federal indictment
  3. Trump indicted on 37 counts in Mar-a-Lago case
  4. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  5. Jack Smith highlights ‘the scope and the gravity’ of charges against Trump
  6. Trump rages on social media after 37-count indictment unsealed
  7. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  8. READ: Trump indictment in classified documents case
  9. Watch live: Special counsel in Trump documents case delivers first remarks
  10. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  11. Trump shakes up legal team in documents case after indictment
  12. GOP sees conflict of interest in Trump indictment
  13. McCarthy says Trump indictment will ‘disrupt the nation’
  14. GOP warns of pushback ahead of looming Trump indictment
  15. Mexico to explore ‘legal and diplomatic measures’ over Florida’s migrant ...
  16. Trump-appointed judge Aileen Cannon assigned to his documents case
  17. Hillary Clinton responds to Trump indictment with ‘But Her Emails’ merch ...
  18. Special counsel to make first remarks on Trump indictment
Load more

Video

See all Video