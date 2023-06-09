READ: Trump indictment in classified documents case
Donald Trump was indicted Thursday in a case involving his handling of classified documents, making him the first former U.S. president to be faced with federal criminal charges.
The Department of Justice unsealed the indictment Friday, ahead of Trump’s expected appearance in court next Tuesday.
Read the indictment below.
gov.uscourts.flsd.648653.3.0 by Brandon Conradis on Scribd
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
More National Security News
National Security
Court Battles
National Security
National Security
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
National Security
Court Battles
Court Battles
House