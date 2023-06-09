trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
National Security

READ: Trump indictment in classified documents case

by The Hill Staff - 06/09/23 1:55 PM ET
by The Hill Staff - 06/09/23 1:55 PM ET

Donald Trump was indicted Thursday in a case involving his handling of classified documents, making him the first former U.S. president to be faced with federal criminal charges.

The Department of Justice unsealed the indictment Friday, ahead of Trump’s expected appearance in court next Tuesday.

Read the indictment below.

gov.uscourts.flsd.648653.3.0 by Brandon Conradis on Scribd

Tags Donald Trump

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Special counsel to make first remarks on Trump indictment
  2. Stunning UFO crash retrieval allegations deemed ‘credible,’ ‘urgent’ 
  3. Trump indicted on 37 counts in Mar-a-Lago case
  4. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  5. Watch live: Special counsel in Trump documents case delivers first remarks
  6. READ: Trump indictment in classified documents case
  7. Trump shakes up legal team in documents case after indictment
  8. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  9. GOP sees conflict of interest in Trump indictment
  10. Mexico to explore ‘legal and diplomatic measures’ over Florida’s migrant ...
  11. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  12. Trump-appointed judge Aileen Cannon assigned to his documents case
  13. Hillary Clinton responds to Trump indictment with ‘But Her Emails’ merch ...
  14. Trump says aide to face charges in connection with Mar-a-Lago probe
  15. Santos appeals decision ordering unsealing of bail sponsor identities
  16. House floor paralyzed by conservative revolt
  17. Trump indictment: What happens next with case, campaign plans
  18. Ex-Trump spokesperson Raj Shah out at Fox
Load more

Video

See all Video