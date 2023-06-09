Jack Smith highlights ‘the scope and the gravity’ of charges against Trump

Special counsel Jack Smith made his first public appearance just hours after unsealing the indictment of former President Trump, underscoring the seriousness of the case and pushing back on a wave of GOP criticism brewing since the inception of the Mar-a-Lago investigation.

“This indictment was voted by a grand jury of citizens from the Southern District of Florida. And I invite everyone to read it in full to understand the scope and the gravity of the crimes charged,” Smith said.

“The men and women of the United States intelligence community and our Armed Forces dedicate their lives to protecting our nation and its people. Our laws that protect national defense information are critical to the safety and security of the United States, and they must be enforced. Violations of those laws put our country at risk.”

The Justice Department on Friday unveiled 37 counts against Trump, the bulk of which — 31 counts — are for violations of the Espionage Act, which bars retention of national defense information.

A breakdown of the documents for which Trump is facing charges details that most of them dealt with intelligence collected on foreign countries or American military capabilities. It’s just a fraction of the more than 300 that were recovered from Mar-a-Lago over many months.

The other counts come under charges for obstruction of justice, making false statements to investigators, corruptly concealing documents, and associated conspiracy charges. Trump’s valet, Walt Nauta, also was indicted.

Smith noted Trump is presumed innocent until proven guilty, but he pushed back implicitly at criticism from Trump and the GOP at large, who have accused the investigation of being politically motivated.

The strength of Smith’s case, and the extent of the evidence they gathered in the probe, was largely unclear until the release of the indictment shortly before his statement.

“Adherence to the rule of law is a bedrock principle of the Department of Justice. And our nation’s commitment to the rule of law sets an example for the world. We have one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone,” Smith said.

“Applying those laws, collecting facts — that’s what determines the outcome of an investigation. Nothing more, nothing less.”

Smith also defended the Justice Department and the FBI for their work in the case.

“The prosecutors in my office are among the most talented and experienced in the Department of Justice. They have investigated this case hewing to the highest ethical standards, and they will continue to do so as this case proceeds,” he said.

The brief appearance before reporters, lasting just more than two minutes, was the public’s first time seeing Smith speak about the case. An earlier statement on his appointment last November was delivered in writing.