trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
National Security

Man accused of hitting police with large stick on Jan. 6 pleads guilty to felony

by Julia Mueller - 06/12/23 1:27 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 06/12/23 1:27 PM ET
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. A Connecticut man who used a stolen riot shield to crush a police officer in a doorframe during the U.S. Capitol insurrection has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for his role in one of the most violent episodes of the Jan. 6 attack. The sentence that a U.S. District Court judge imposed on 25-year-old Patrick McCaughey III on Friday, April 14, 2023, was approximately half the length of the prison term that prosecutors had recommended. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A Virginia man accused of hitting police with a large stick during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty on Monday to a felony charge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced.

Jonathan G. Mellis, 35, of Williamsburg, Virginia, pleaded guilty in D.C. to “assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon.”

Bodycam footage from officers during the Jan. 6 riot show Mellis and others “using sticks and other items as weapons to assault law enforcement officers” as they protected an entrance to the Capitol, according to the DOJ release

Other footage reportedly shows Mellis “repeatedly striking and making stabbing motions towards the officers with the large wooden stick in hand.”

Mellis also entered the Capitol grounds and shared videos to Instagram in which he said he and others were “storming the f—ing castle” and “ain’t f—ing leaving,” the release notes. 

A sentencing hearing for Mellis is scheduled for this September. The charge carries a 20-year maximum prison sentence and financial penalties. 

“His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election,” the the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The DOJ reports that more than 1,000 individuals have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack in the nearly two-and-a-half years since, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Tags DC guilty plea Jan. 6 Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox News’s Turley: Trump could face ‘terminal sentence’ if DOJ proves ...
  2. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
  3. McCarthy attacks CNN in response to Trump question
  4. McCarthy, Scalise tensions bubble into public over GOP rebellion
  5. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
  6. GOP conservatives say they’ll end House floor blockade — for now
  7. Trump vows to appoint special prosecutor to ‘go after’ Biden if former ...
  8. GOP rep accuses DOJ of setting trap to imprison Trump supporters: ‘They want ...
  9. Conservative revolt in House alarms Senate GOP
  10. Alyssa Farah Griffin: Trump indictment worse than what ‘greatest detractors ...
  11. Claims that UFO information was inappropriately withheld from Congress deemed ...
  12. John Bolton: Trump indictment ‘devastating’
  13. Dissecting Trump’s defenses: Allies test out a variety in classified docs case
  14. Dana Bash spars with Jim Jordan over Trump indictment
  15. Fox News sends cease and desist letter to Carlson over Twitter show
  16. Barr: Presenting Trump as victim after indictment is ‘ridiculous’
  17. Trump blames Biden poll numbers for DOJ indictment
  18. Christie says conduct alleged in Trump indictment ‘awful,’ says ‘lot more ...
Load more

Video

See all Video