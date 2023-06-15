Suspect in Pentagon leaks case indicted by federal grand jury

Accused Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday for allegedly retaining and transmitting classified national defense information on a social media platform, the Justice Department announced.

Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the U.S Air National Guard in Massachusetts, faces six counts of willful retention and transmission of classified information related to the national defense, according to the press release.

The charging documents indicate he enlisted in September 2019 and has held a top secret security clearance since 2021. Beginning in or around January 2022, according to the charging documents, Teixeira began “willfully, improperly and unlawfully” retaining material with some of the highest classification markings.

Teixeira, who was arrested in April and charged under the Espionage Act, remains in federal custody.

“As laid out in the indictment, Jack Teixeira was entrusted by the United States government with access to classified national defense information — including information that reasonably could be expected to cause exceptionally grave damage to national security if shared,” Attorney General Merrick Garland wrote in the press release.

“Teixeira is charged with sharing information with users on a social media platform he knew were not entitled to receive it. In doing so, he is alleged to have violated U.S. law and endangered our national security,” Garland continues.

FBI Director Christopher Wray noted the allegations reveal a “serious violation” of trust.

“Individuals granted security clearances are entrusted to protect classified information and safeguard our nation’s secrets,” Wray said in the press release. “The allegations in today’s indictment reveal a serious violation of that trust.”

“The FBI and our partners remain firm in our commitment to hold accountable those who endanger our national security and the security of our allies around the world,” he added.