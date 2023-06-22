trending:

National Security

DOJ turns over Mar-a-Lago grand jury testimony to Trump team

by Rebecca Beitsch - 06/22/23 9:58 AM ET
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 9: In this photo illustration, pages are viewed from the unsealed federal indictment of former U.S. President Donald Trump on June 9, 2023 in Washington, DC. Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been indicted on 37 felony counts in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s classified documents probe. (Photo Illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The Department of Justice has turned over a trove of evidence in the Mar-a-Lago case to former President Trump and his attorneys, including testimony from those who appeared before the grand jury, according to a court filing.

Prosecutors spoke to an array of witnesses in the case, including prior members of Trump’s legal team who were compelled to appear before the grand jury.

The files would also include the testimony of Walt Nauta, Trump’s valet and a co-defendant in the case. Nauta is accused of having lied to prosecutors about his role in moving boxes in and out of a Mar-a-Lago storage room amid the effort to recover the documents. 

Security camera footage was also turned over to Trump’s team in the files, according to a breakdown provided to the court late Wednesday.

The files are the first phase of the discovery that will be provided to Trump’s team and includes only unclassified materials.

Trump’s team is still in the process of acquiring security clearances to review the rest of the files that will be used in the case.

While authorities found more than 300 documents with classified markings at Mar-a-Lago, the case is based on 31 files in particular, which had some of the most high-level classification markings. 

Trump is charged on a total of 37 felony counts, including allegations of violating the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice.

