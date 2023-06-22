trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
National Security

Former FBI analyst who kept classified records in home sentenced to prison

by Julia Mueller - 06/22/23 11:11 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 06/22/23 11:11 AM ET
FILE - The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022. FBI officials repeatedly violated their own standards when they searched a vast repository of foreign intelligence for information related to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and racial justice protests in 2020. That's according to a heavily blacked-out court order released Friday, May 19, 2023. FBI officials said the violations predated a series of corrective measures that started in the summer of 2021 and continued last year. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
FILE – The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022. FBI officials repeatedly violated their own standards when they searched a vast repository of foreign intelligence for information related to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and racial justice protests in 2020. That’s according to a heavily blacked-out court order released Friday, May 19, 2023. FBI officials said the violations predated a series of corrective measures that started in the summer of 2021 and continued last year. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

A former intelligence analyst with the FBI’s Kansas City division has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for holding on to classified national defense-related documents at her residence, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday. 

According to a release from the DOJ’s Office of Public Affairs, Kendra Kingsbury “improperly removed and willfully retained” some 386 classified documents, some of which “contained extremely sensitive national defense information,” at her home in Missouri over the course of her more than 12-year FBI tenure.

Kingsbury, 50, pleaded guilty in October to two counts of unlawfully retaining documents related to national defense. She has been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

Her sentencing comes weeks after former President Trump was indicted and arraigned on federal criminal charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified materials at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida after his time in the White House had ended.

The Kansas City Star reported that Kingsbury stored some of the documents in her bathroom. Trump’s indictment also detailed that documents were kept in a Mar-a-Lago bathroom, among other places.  

Kingsbury held a “TOP SECRET/SCI” security clearance, with access to national defense and classified information, and received training materials that specifically warned her “that she was prohibited from retaining classified information at her personal residence,” the DOJ said in the release. 

Among the materials were reportedly documents classified at the “SECRET” level, including details on government counterterrorism, counterintelligence and cyber efforts, as well as specific investigations and “sensitive human-source operations.”

Kingsbury was also alleged to have held on to SECRET-level documents from another government agency that included information about al Qaeda members and a suspected associate of Osama bin Laden, the release states. 

“According to court documents, Kingsbury put national security at risk by retaining classified information in her home that would have, if in the wrong hands, revealed some of the government’s most important and secretive methods of collecting essential national security intelligence.”

The FBI’s investigation into “what uses” Kingsbury had for the classified documents “revealed more questions and concerns than answers.”

Tags classified documents DOJ FBI Justice Department kansas city National security

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House fails to overturn Biden veto in effort to cancel student debt relief
  2. Senate GOP questions Boebert push for Biden impeachment
  3. Watch live: Fed chair Powell testifies before Senate panel on Monetary Policy ...
  4. House Republicans vote to censure Adam Schiff
  5. Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in Colorado River case
  6. Greene calls Boebert a ‘little b—-‘ as tensions boil over on House floor
  7. Senate Democrat on new filing in documents case: Trump lawyers will have ‘bad ...
  8. Trump calls for death penalty for drug dealers; Fox’s Baier notes it would ...
  9. What does it mean if someone is censured? 
  10. Trump, Barr feud reaches fever pitch
  11. Former FBI analyst who kept classified records in home sentenced to prison
  12. DOJ turns over Mar-a-Lago grand jury testimony to Trump team
  13. Abbott signs bill banning ‘sexually oriented performances’ in Texas
  14. Alito caught in crosshairs of latest Supreme Court scandal
  15. ‘Trump in heels’ Amanda Chase loses GOP state Senate primary in Virginia
  16. DeSantis lashes out at Trump when asked if he’d back him as 2024 nominee
  17. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  18. DeSantis makes gains against Trump in GOP primary: poll
Load more

Video

See all Video