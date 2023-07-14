trending:

National Security

Kushner, Hope Hicks testified before Jan. 6 grand jury: reports

by Rebecca Beitsch - 07/14/23 11:15 AM ET
Former White House communications director Hope Hicks leaves following a closed-door interview with the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
Several former White House officials have appeared before a Washington grand jury as special counsel Jack Smith’s team probes whether former President Trump knew he lost the 2020 election.

According to multiple reports, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and former communications aide Hope Hicks were among those who gave testimony to the grand jury.

The group has reportedly faced questions about the extent Trump privately acknowledged that he lost the election, a line of questioning that could establish that the former president acted with intent in deceiving the public — a key detail for numerous charges prosecutors could bring.

Kushner, whose appearance was first reported by The New York Times, was said to have told prosecutors that Trump genuinely believed he had lost the election, despite repeatedly claiming otherwise.

The content of Hicks’s testimony is unclear, though the select House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack shared texts from her expressing frustration over the Capitol attack, saying it made the White House team “look like domestic terrorists” and that they would be “perpetually unemployed.”

Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin also met with prosecutors in recent weeks, one of the few former aides who has said publicly that Trump knew he lost, saying words to the effect of, “Can you believe I lost to this guy?” after seeing President Biden on TV.

“In that moment, I think he knew he lost,” Griffin said in testimony shared last year by the committee.

