Trump lashes out at Mueller: A ‘conflicted prosecutor gone rogue’

President Trump Donald John TrumpGM draws Washington’s anger with new layoffs Ocasio-Cortez blasts Gorka: 'We’re on the right side of history if you’re my opposition' Trump defends use of tear gas at the border MORE on Tuesday took aim at special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE, one day after Mueller said in a new filing that Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortMueller says Manafort violated plea agreement Whitaker’s post provides ample tools to disrupt Mueller probe After midterms, Mueller prepares blockbuster moves MORE, had violated a plea agreement by lying to federal prosecutors.

In a series of tweets, Trump lashed out at Mueller, accusing him of causing "tremendous" damage to the nation's criminal justice system and calling the special counsel a "conflicted prosecutor" who is “only looking at one side” in his investigation.

"The Phony Witch Hunt continues, but Mueller and his gang of Angry Dems are only looking at one side, not the other. Wait until it comes out how horribly & viciously they are treating people, ruining lives for them refusing to lie. Mueller is a conflicted prosecutor gone rogue....," Trump wrote early Tuesday morning.

"The Fake News Media builds Bob Mueller up as a Saint, when in actuality he is the exact opposite,” Trump continued in a subsequent tweet. “He is doing TREMENDOUS damage to our Criminal Justice System, where he is only looking at one side and not the other. Heroes will come of this, and it won’t be Mueller and his...”

The president went on to reference the FBI's shuttered investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonMueller says Manafort violated plea agreement Hillary Clinton on reports of tear gassing at border: 'This is wrong' Trump suggests government start its own worldwide television network MORE's emails, which chastised the former Democratic nominee as "extremely careless" for her use of a private email server to do official business at the State Department.

"The now $30,000,000 Witch Hunt continues and they’ve got nothing but ruined lives. Where is the Server? Let these terrible people go back to the Clinton Foundation and “Justice” Department!" he wrote.

Trump has regularly attacked and criticized Mueller's investigation into members of his campaign, repeatedly calling the investigation a “witch hunt” and a “hoax.”

The tweets did not specifically mention Manafort. In the court filings on Monday, Mueller accused Manafort of committing “federal crimes by lying” to the FBI and special counsel's office.

“After signing the plea agreement, Manafort committed federal crimes by lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Special Counsel’s Office on a variety of subject matters, which constitute breaches of the agreement,” Mueller's office said in court filings Monday.

Lawyers for Manafort's team responded, asking the judge to move forward with Manafort's sentencing, ending more than two months of cooperation between Manafort and the special counsel investigation.

“He believes he has provided truthful information and does not agree with the government’s characterization or that he has breached the agreement,” Manafort's lawyers countered. “Given the conflict in the parties’ positions, there is no reason to delay the sentencing herein, and he asks the Court to set a sentencing date in this matter.”

The tweets by Trump also come shortly after an announcement from an associate of former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone Roger Jason StoneHillicon Valley: Justices weigh iPhone app case | Farewell to Facebook's war room? | UK Parliament turns up heat on Zuckerberg | Russian hackers return after midterms | Papadopoulos begins 2-week prison sentence | NASA lands probe on Mars Papadopoulos begins 2-week prison sentence Roger Stone associate Jerome Corsi says he received plea deal offer from Mueller, plans to reject it MORE that he had rejected a deal with the special counsel to plead guilty to lying to investigators.

The associate, Jerome Corsi, is said to be under investigation for his contacts with Julian Assange, the Wikileaks founder whose website was involved in the posting of thousands of stolen emails illegally obtained by Russian intelligence sources.

Stone and Corsi have repeatedly denied contacts with Wikileaks, Assange, or advance notice about the theft or publication of the emails.