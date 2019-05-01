Harris: I believe Barr 'intended to mislead' on Mueller's report

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisButtigieg campaign says he supports some vaccine exemptions The Hill's Morning Report - The heat turns up on Bill Barr Trump ruling boosts gig economy firms MORE (D-Calif.) on Wednesday accused Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrMueller twice asked Barr to release report's key findings Read: Mueller's letter to Barr William Barr should be scrutinized on his record rather than rhetoric MORE of intentionally mischaracterizing the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's report on Russia's election interference and possible obstruction of justice by President Trump Donald John TrumpKhalifa Haftar is no longer part of Libya's solution Poll: 70 percent of Dems support impeachment hearings after Mueller report Seattle mayor: Federalizing local law enforcement in sanctuary cities isn't making America safer MORE.

"He intentionally mischaracterized the report. I believe he intentionally is misleading Congress," Harris, a 2020 presidential candidate, said during an appearance on MSNBC. "I think he has failed to convince the United States Congress that he has conducted himself with integrity."

Pressed by "Hardball" host Chris Matthews on whether Barr should be impeached, Harris demurred, saying, "We should take it one step at a time."

After grilling the attorney general during his testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Harris told reporters, "Yes," Barr should resign.

"Bill Barr is acting more like the President’s personal attorney than the Attorney General of the United States. His job is to defend the rule of law and serve the American people, not shield the President from justice. He made something very clear today: he must resign," Harris wrote in a fundraising email to supporters Wednesday.

A former federal prosecutor, Harris made headlines Wednesday when Barr admitted in response to her questioning that he did not review Mueller’s underlying evidence before concluding that Trump did not obstruct probes into Russia's election meddling.

Barr has become a top target of Democratic presidential contenders after it was reported Tuesday that Mueller voiced frustration to Barr about the attorney general's four-page summary of Mueller's Russia probe sent to Congress in late March.

Mueller said in a letter to Barr that the summary of the special counsel probe "did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this office’s work and conclusions."