Terrorism, nuclear weapons and China top list of Americans’ concerns: Gallup

U.S. adults view terrorism, China and nuclear weapons as the country’s leading threats, according to a new Gallup survey out Monday.

Overall, 82 percent of respondents said cyberterrorism was a critical threat, while 68 percent were concerned about domestic terrorism and 71 percent about international terrorism.

A majority of respondents, about 57 percent, also said they considered China’s economic power a threat to the U.S. Though the survey was conducted prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, 59 percent said Russia’s military power was a threat and 52 percent said the situation in Ukraine was as well.

China has refused to condemn Russia’s attack on Ukraine and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi recently referred to Russia as Beijing’s “most important strategic partner,” despite growing casualties at the hands of Russia’s military.

As for nuclear weapons, over 3 in 4 respondents in the poll said Iran and North Korea’s development of nuclear weapons was concerning.

The survey was conducted Feb. 1-17 and included a random sample of 1,008 adults in the U.S. The margin of sampling error is 4 percentage points.

North Korea has accelerated its testing of ballistic missiles and other weapons in recent months, with Pyongyang warning in late January that it might resume nuclear tests due to what it described as the hostility of the U.S.

And the U.S. says it is moving closer to reviving an international nuclear deal with Iran, though they warn the window for a deal is closing.