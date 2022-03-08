White House expands intelligence allowed to be shared with Ukraine: report

The White House is expanding the intelligence that is allowed to be shared with Ukraine, a senior Biden administration official told The Wall Street Journal, amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

The plan will allow U.S. spy agencies to send Kyiv more intelligence without extra bureaucratic barriers.

The U.S. has already been sharing some intelligence with Ukraine, but lawmakers have complained the process has been too slow and doesn’t allow for real-time targeting that Ukrainians could use to repel Russian attacks, the Journal reported.

“We’re adjusting as circumstances warrant, and we’ll continue to ensure that operators have flexibility to share intelligence as the conflict evolves,” a U.S. intelligence official said about the change in guidance.

U.S. officials said delays in sharing intelligence have stemmed from the time it takes to scrub the data of information that says how the U.S. obtained it, according to the outlet.

Officials cited fears that Russians could have infiltrated Ukrainian ranks as one of the reasons the identifying information would need to be wiped before sharing classified information.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.