Jared Kushner expected to sit for interview with Jan. 6 panel this week: reports

Former President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is reportedly expected to sit for an interview this week with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Multiple sources reported that Kushner, who served as a top West Wing aide during Trump’s tenure in the White House, is expected to sit with the panel virtually this week for a voluntary interview.

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield confirmed to reporters on Tuesday that the White House decided against asserting executive privilege over the testimony of Kushner and Ivanka Trump, the former president’s daughter and Kushner’s wife who also served as a White House adviser.

Bedingfield’s announcement came one day after ABC News reported on Kushner’s expected testimony.

A spokesperson for the Jan. 6 House select committee declined to comment.

Kushner was traveling from Saudi Arabia to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, according to ABC News, after working on negotiations regarding a situation in the Persian Gulf. He was reportedly on the move when the Capitol riot started and did not return to the White House when he arrived in Washington.

Kushner’s work at the White House largely avoided the effort to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, according to ABC News. His name, however, recently appeared in news related to the election effort when The Washington Post and CBS News reported on text messages sent between then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Ginni Thomas, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s wife, regarding plans to overturn the election results.

On Nov. 13, 2020, Thomas texted Meadows about contacting “Jared,” potentially referring to Kushner.

“Just forwarded to yr gmail an email I sent Jared this am. Sidney Powell & improved coordination now will help the cavalry come and Fraud exposed and America saved,” the text message reads, according to the Post.

Ivanka Trump is also reportedly in talks with the committee about potentially sitting for a voluntary interview.