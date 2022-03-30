trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
National Security

DOJ’s Jan. 6 probe expands to rally preparations, conspiracies: report

by Lexi Lonas - 03/30/22 6:43 PM ET
The Department of Justice logo is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, August 5, 2021 prior to a press conference regarding a civil rights matter.
Greg Nash

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is expanding its probe of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack to include the events leading up to the preceding rally, and the wider conspiracies that fueled the violence, people familiar with the issue told The Washington Post. 

Before supporters of former President Trump attacked the Capitol, many participated in a rally that had multiple speakers, including Trump himself. 

Sources told the Post the DOJ is now looking to the planning of the rally and the conspiracy theories that surrounded the event. 

The rally was based around the false claims that Trump won the 2020 presidential election and that election fraud was the reason President Biden won. 

The DOJ has begun issuing subpoenas to investigate the funding and planning of the event as well as who was involved. People familiar with the issue told the Post the subpoenas were issued against those in Trump’s circle but would not say what they requested or who received them. 

Investigations into the rally could include how protesters got the money to go to Washington, D.C., and who was behind the planning of the incident. 

Hundreds have been arrested over their roles in Jan. 6 riot, which led to multiple deaths and destruction of the Capitol, in one of the largest criminal investigations in the U.S.

The Hill has reached out to the Justice Department for comment.

Tags Biden Capitol riot DOJ Donald Trump Joe Biden Trump

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Biden administration announces...
  2. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
  3. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  4. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  5. Madison Cawthorn’s antics miff...
  6. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  7. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  8. Manchin opposed to Biden plan to...
  9. McConnell blasts ‘clumsy...
  10. The Memo: Border surge spells...
  11. Trump’s push for Russian dirt on...
  12. Fox News inks deal with Caitlyn...
  13. Senators trade offers in scramble...
  14. Chris Wallace rips Putin in first...
  15. First Nations members urge Pope...
  16. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  17. Durant holds double-digit lead in...
  18. Thousands of Arizona voters could...
Load more

Video

See all Video