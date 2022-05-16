trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Intelligence

UFO hearings set for Tuesday morning in House Intelligence subcommittee

by Brad Dress - 05/16/22 3:09 PM ET

A House Intelligence subcommittee will hold a hearing Tuesday at 9 a.m. on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), with testimony expected from top U.S. intelligence and defense officials.

The hearing will be broadcast live on the House Intelligence Committee’s YouTube page.

The House Intelligence Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence and Counterproliferation, chaired by Rep. André Carson (D-Ind.), will oversee the first Capitol Hill hearings on UFOs in more than 50 years.

The committee is expected to hear from Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Ronald Moultrie and Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray.

The hearing follows a report on UAPs last year from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which found 144 UAP encounters from 2004 to 2021.

The report fell short of identifying what exactly the UAPs were, not drawing any specific conclusions on the UAPs and redacting information, which exasperated UFO enthusiasts.

Last year, the Pentagon created the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group (AOIMSG) to succeed a task force operated by the Navy that looked into UAP encounters.

AOIMSG, which is headed by Moultrie, will “synchronize efforts” across the Defense Department to detect and identify UAPs.

Congress has not held a hearing on UFOs since the 1969 closure of Project Blue Book, an Air Force report on UFO encounters. Lawmakers held hearings in the ’50s and ’60s regarding the existence of UFOs and mysterious encounters in the U.S.

Avi Loeb, who heads Harvard’s Galileo Project, which searches for extraterrestrial technology. said in an opinion piece in The Hill last week he hopes the hearings establish the baseline for a more robust pursuit of UAPs.

Loeb also hopes the hearing creates more attention on aerial phenomena in general.

“It is common practice for experts to raise dust and claim that they cannot see anything,” he said. “We should seek evidence-based knowledge without being boxed by our egos, emotions or national security traps. This is my wish for the congressional hearing next week.”

Tags Andre Carson Avi Loeb Hearing House Intelligence House Intelligence Office of Director of National Intelligence Subcommittee UAPs UAPs UFOs UFOs

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Alyssa Farah says she’s suffered ...
  2. White House fires back after Bezos ...
  3. GOP senator apologizes after boos for ...
  4. Trump backing Cawthorn despite ...
  5. White House releases plan to boost ...
  6. Fauci and Birx at odds over angry ...
  7. Proposed New York maps create House ...
  8. Seven primary races to watch on ...
  9. If NATO welcomes Finland and ...
  10. Watch live: Karine Jean-Pierre holds ...
  11. Zelensky: Russian troops at ‘dead ...
  12. Oz leading Barnette, McCormick in ...
  13. Supreme Court rules for Ted Cruz in ...
  14. Putin: Finland, Sweden joining NATO ...
  15. Oklahoma governor warns tribes not to ...
  16. Cheney slams GOP leadership for ...
  17. Karine Jean-Pierre makes history at ...
  18. We need a reset with the midterms — ...
Load more

Video

See all Video