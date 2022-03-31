Staten Island Amazon union leading after first day of vote count

A campaign to unionize workers at one of Amazon’s Staten Island, N.Y., facilities is leading after the first day of vote counting, a result that, if it holds, would be a historic first at the nation’s second-largest private employer.

After Thursday’s five-hour counting session, 1,518 workers at the Staten Island warehouse known as JFK8 voted to be represented by the Amazon Labor Union, an independent organization led by current and former workers.

Meanwhile, 1,154 voters have voted “no,” meaning the gap is likely not large enough to guarantee that the remaining ballots in the election will not swing the result. A simple majority is needed to clinch a union election.

The Amazon Labor Union was formed just last year by workers that had previously protested against the company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group failed in its first shot in petitioning for a union vote at JFK8 after failing to clear the 30 percent of expressed support among facility employees required by the National Labor Relations Board. It was successful the second time, however, after submitting hundreds of additional signed cards.

The union has also secured a second election at the neighboring LDJ5 facility, scheduled for next month.