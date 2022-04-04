trending:

Technology

Hertz to buy 65,000 EVs from Swedish car maker

by Olafimihan Oshin - 04/04/22 1:21 PM ET
Rental car company Hertz announced plans to purchase up to 65,000 electric vehicles (EVs) from Swedish car manufacturer Polestar. 

In a statement on Monday, Hertz also said it will extend its electric vehicle options to ride-share drivers as a way to further accelerate electrification, according to the statement. 

“Today’s partnership with Polestar further builds on our ambition to become a leading participant in the modern mobility ecosystem and doing so as an environmentally-forward company.” Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr said in a statement. 

Hertz initially announced last November that it has reached an agreement with Tesla to purchase up to 100,000 electric vehicles by the end of this year. 

Despite Tesla CEO Elon Musk taking to Twitter to say the deal hadn’t been inked yet, Hertz says it expects 100,000 Tesla Model 3s to be delivered late in 2022.

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said in a statement said the deal with Hertz would introduce EVs to a new pool of consumers.

 “For many of them it may be the first time they have driven an EV, and it will be a Polestar,” he said.

Hertz will roll out its electric vehicle service in Europe this spiring and in North America and Australia later this year, the statement noted.

