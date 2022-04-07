Apple puts Putin opposition app back on Russia App Store

Apple has put a voting app back on its app store in Russia that was created by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Navalny’s chief of staff, Leonid Volkov, announced on Twitter Thursday that the app, called Smart Voting, was again available for Russians after Apple took it off the store in 2021 ahead of Russian elections.

“The Navalny App is finally available again in Russia on Apple’s App Store. Great thanks to everyone who supported our cause,” Volkov said.

Apple and Google both removed the app from their stores before the parliamentary elections last September, with Google restoring the app soon after the elections were over but Apple refusing.

Russian authorities said they wanted the app removed because they considered it election interference and threatened to fine and jail company employees who did not obey.

The app’s purpose was to promote opposition candidates that were running for Parliament and had the best chances of winning.

