Uber, Lyft drop mask requirements

Passengers are no longer required to wear masks while riding with Uber or Lyft in the U.S., the companies announced Tuesday.

The decision to lift the requirement for passengers and drivers comes a day after a federal judge struck down the federal government’s mask mandate for planes, trains and buses.

“You can now ride without a mask and use the front seat if you need to,” Uber said in a statement. “While mask usage is still recommended, we’ve updated our Covid Safety policies.”

Uber’s safety landing page encourages riders and drivers to “roll down the windows for extra airflow, sanitize your hands before and after trips or deliveries, and always cover your cough or sneeze.”

“Masks are now optional while riding or driving with Lyft,” a Lyft spokesperson told The Hill. “We know that everyone has different comfort levels, and anyone who wants to continue wearing a mask is encouraged to do so.”

Uber has previously dropped mask mandates in Britain and the Netherlands, generally following local requirements.

The decision to drop the requirement comes at a time when cases are rising rapidly in the U.S. Hospitalizations have not surged, suggesting new cases may be less severe.

Airlines United, Delta, Alaska, American and Southwest all dropped their mask requirements following the ruling Monday.

The White House and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to recommend wearing masks on public transport.