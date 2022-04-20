Atlanta Apple store workers file for first union election at company

Workers at an Apple store in Georgia on Wednesday became the first at the Silicon Valley giant to file for a union election.

The unit proposed by the union would include a little over 100 workers at a store in the Cumberland Mall in Atlanta.

Seventy percent of those workers have signed cards in support of an election, according to the Communications Workers of America, which would represent them in the event of a victory.

The workers are pushing for livable wages, cost of living adjustments and stock options, all benefits provided to Apple’s office workers.

“A number of us have been here for many years, and we don’t think you stick at a place unless you love it,” said Derrick Bowles, a genius bar worker at the Cumberland location and a member of the organizing committee.

“Apple is a profoundly positive place to work, but we know that the company can better live up to their ideals and so we’re excited to be joining together with our coworkers to bring Apple to the negotiating table and make this an even better place to work,” he added in a statement.

The National Labor Relations Board confirmed it had received the petition. The Hill has reached out to Apple for comment on the petition.

The news of the workers in Atlanta filing for an election comes just days after Apple store workers in Grand Central Station in New York City announced they are pursuing unionization with Workers United, the group that is organizing Starbucks baristas.

That group went public demanding a $30 an hour minimum wage, better access to vacation time and competitive 401k matching.

Beyond Apple, there has been a wave of organizing in recent months at America’s biggest companies, including Starbucks and Amazon.

Updated at 3:10 p.m.