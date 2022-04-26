Jack Dorsey labels Elon Musk ‘the singular solution I trust’ after Twitter buyout deal

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey called Elon Musk “the singular solution I trust” late Monday after Musk reached a deal to purchase the social media giant.

Dorsey wrote, “In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness.”

Musk announced his purchase of Twitter for $44 billion earlier Monday.

Musk has said that his offer for the company was “not a way to sort of make money” but rather an effort to protect free speech.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk wrote in a statement Monday.

“I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential — I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”

In his post, Dorsey endorsed Musk’s plan for Twitter as the “right” goal.

“Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is ‘maximally trusted and broadly inclusive’ is the right one,” Dorsey wrote. “This is also @paraga’s goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path…I believe it with all my heart.”

Dorsey resigned as CEO of Twitter in November last year, handing the reins to the company’s chief technology officer, Parag Agrawal.

Agrawal responded to the news of Musk’s takeover with a tweet saying, “Twitter has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world. Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been more important.”

Dorsey lashed out at the Twitter board in a series of tweets last week, as it was weighing Musk’s offer, writing the board had “consistently been the dysfunction of the company.”