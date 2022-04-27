Musk says Trump’s Truth Social ‘exists because Twitter censored free speech’

Elon Musk appeared to imply Wednesday that Twitter had “censored” former President Trump’s free speech when it permanently banned him from the platform after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

The suggestion that Twitter overstepped the limits of free speech when it removed Trump is one of the first clues about what Musk plans to do with the former president’s account once he officially owns the platform.

“Truth Social (terrible name) exists because Twitter censored free speech,” Musk mused, referring to the social media platform that Trump and his team devised after he was booted from Twitter.

Musk in a previous tweet Wednesday had noted that Truth Social was “beating” Twitter and TikTok on the Apple app store.

Musk has not directly commented on what should be done with Trump’s account, and Wednesday’s tweet is not definitive evidence that he will restore it, especially given Musk’s penchant for exaggerating and going back on tweets.

But it does add some evidence to predictions that Musk’s proclaimed absolutist approach to free speech will mean restoring the accounts of users Twitter previously banned.

Several civil rights groups have warned that giving Trump access to Twitter, and his tens of millions of followers, could be detrimental.

Trump has said he would not return to Twitter even if allowed back on, claiming he will stay on Truth Social. However, given the huge role Twitter played in his candidacy and presidency as well as Truth Social’s rocky start, that could easily change.

Twitter and Musk agreed to a deal Monday for the Tesla CEO to acquire all outstanding shares of the company at $54.20.

The deal may take until the end of the year to complete, as shareholders and regulators still have to approve it.