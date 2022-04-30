Twitter CEO takes heat from employees over Musk takeover: report

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal fielded heated feedback from employees during a Friday meeting over Elon Musk’s recent purchase of the company, according to Reuters.

The feedback came during an internal town hall, which Reuters gained access to.

“I’m tired of hearing about shareholder value and fiduciary duty. What are your honest thoughts about the very high likelihood that many employees will not have jobs after the deal closes?” one Twitter employee asked Agrawal.

The CEO responded that the company always worked to care for employees and the impact its platform has on the world.

Twitter higher-ups also said during the meeting it would track the attrition rate for employees after the buyout is complete.

The Telsa CEO reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion and take it private on Monday, a decision that was cheered by users who believe that the platform has been stifling free speech.

Musk has been critical of Twitter’s content moderation practices in the past, and emphasized his commitment to free speech.

“I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans,” he said in a statement on the deal’s announcement.

Another employee wanted to know what Twitter was doing to prepare for advertisers pulling out due to Musk taking over the platform. Executives responded it is assuring advertisers “the way that we service our customers is not changing.”

“The PR speak is not landing. They told us don’t leak and do a job you are proud of, but there is no clear incentive for employees to do this,” an employee told Reuters after the meeting.

Twitter told The Hill it has no further comment on the meeting.