trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Gay dating app Grindr going public

by Olafimihan Oshin - 05/09/22 8:19 PM ET
Getty Images

Grindr, a dating app for the LGBTQ community, announced on Monday that it will become a public company. 

In a statement on Monday, Grindr said it has merged with Tiga Acquisition Corp. (TAC), a special purpose acquisition company. The acquisition company will raise $384 million in cash proceeds, which will consist of $284 million of TAC’s cash in trust plus up to $100 million in a forward purchase agreement. 

Grindr also said the new merger will help pay off and satisfy debt and fund future growth.

Grindr, founded in 2009, is a widely popular dating app in the LGBTQ community, attracting 10.8 million monthly users in 2021, with 80 percent of its users being under the age of 35, according to the statement. 

“Grindr is the leading platform focused on the LGBTQ+ community for digital connection and engagement. We have a near ubiquitous global brand in the community we serve, impressive scale, best-in-class user engagement metrics and adjusted EBITDA margin, and we’re still just beginning our monetization and growth journey,” Grindr CEO Jeff Bonforte said in a statement. 

“Grindr is well positioned to be a public company and will continue to expand the ways it serves the LGBTQ+ community, from products, services to the philanthropic and advocacy work done through Grindr 4 Equality,” Bonforte added.

Chinese officials removed the dating app rom its Apple App Store in February, citing compliance issues with China’s Personal Information Protection Law. 

The Personal Information Protection Law, which took effect at the end of 2021, requires that data stored in applications that is transferred to other locations be approved by government officials. The law also limits the personal information stored in apps. 

The popular app also was removed from app market services from Chinese companies such as Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Huawei Technologies Co. Alphabet Inc.’s Google Play Store is unavailable in China. 

Tags dating app Grindr Grindr Grindr LGBTQ rights public company Tiga Acquistion Corporation

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Senate passes security bill for ...
  2. NPR reporter says ‘leading ...
  3. Abortion battle moves to homes of ...
  4. DeSantis signs bill establishing ...
  5. Esper recalls ‘outlandish’ Trump ...
  6. Florida tilts toward Trump amid ...
  7. Former national security officials ...
  8. Border fights loom over immigration ...
  9. Pentagon: Russian military continues ...
  10. From court packing to leaking to ...
  11. COVID-19 cases climb after White ...
  12. 18 news outlets ask court to release ...
  13. Senate eyes quick passage of security ...
  14. Leaks raise concern Ukraine will ...
  15. Wordle swaps out word due to Supreme ...
  16. GOP calls for SCOTUS probe set off ...
  17. Biden signs bill to expedite military ...
  18. Greitens internal poll shows him ...
Load more

Video

See all Video