Technology

Two top executives leaving Twitter after Musk deal

by Chris Mills Rodrigo - 05/12/22 1:57 PM ET
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Elon Musk reached an agreement to buy Twitter for roughly $44 billion on Monday, promising a more lenient touch to policing content on the platform where he promotes his interests, attacks critics and opines on social and economic issues to more than 83 million followers. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Two of Twitter’s top leaders announced Thursday they are leaving the company as it prepares for Elon Musk’s impending takeover.

Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter’s general manager of consumer product, will be replaced by Jay Sullivan, who has held that role on an interim basis.

“Interrupting my paternity leave to share some final @twitter-related news: I’m leaving the company after over 7 years,” Beykpour, the co-founder of Periscope, tweeted.

“The truth is that this isn’t how and when I imagined leaving Twitter, and this wasn’t my decision. Parag asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction,” he continued, referring to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal.

Bruce Falck, the company’s general manager for revenue, also announced his departure Thursday.

“I wanted to take a moment to thank all the teams and partners I’ve been lucky enough to work with during the past 5 years,” Falck said, adding in a thread that he too was let go by Agrawal.

The departure of the two general managers comes after Elon Musk struck a deal last month to buy Twitter for $44 billion.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has criticized some of Twitter’s top executives publicly since that deal was announced, mostly boosting allegations that the platform has moderated content unevenly and was biased against conservative voices.

