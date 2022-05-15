Elon Musk says Twitter legal team accused him of violating NDA

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said Twitter accused him of violating a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) with the social media giant, which he is poised to acquire after his $44 billion deal with the company is finalized.

“Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100,” Musk tweeted over the weekend.

Musk’s tweet came in response to another tweet from the billionaire on Friday regarding Twitter’s plans to calculate the number of spam or fake accounts on the site.

“Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users,” Musk said at the time, adding that “my team will do a random sample of 100 followers of @twitter.”

Earlier this month, Musk announced that he had purchased Twitter. The deal, however, could take several months to finalize amid a reported Federal Trade Commission probe and as shareholders must accept the proposal to buy their shares at $54.20.

Since announcing the deal, Musk has garnered attention, as he has pledged to reverse former President Trump’s ban from Twitter once his acquisition is finalized.

“I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump. I think that was a mistake,” Musk has previously said. “It alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice.”

His upcoming takeover has already prompted changes at Twitter, including the departure of Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter’s general manager of consumer product.

“Interrupting my paternity leave to share some final @twitter-related news: I’m leaving the company after over 7 years,” Beykpour, the co-founder of Periscope, tweeted last week.

“The truth is that this isn’t how and when I imagined leaving Twitter, and this wasn’t my decision. Parag asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction,” Beykpour added, referring to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal.

Bruce Falck, the company’s general manager for revenue, also announced last week that he would leave the social media giant.