Trump spokesperson says she’ll stop using Twitter

Liz Harrington, a spokesperson for former President Trump, said on Tuesday she would stop using Twitter, a platform she has used to deliver messages from the former president, who is banned from the site.

“I will soon no longer be posting on Twitter. This is a terrible website that is beyond fixing. TRUTH will soon be available to everyone when its web application launches,” she wrote.

“Be sure to follow me there @realLizUSA,” she added, along with a screenshot from Trump’s Truth Social account, where he says “Leave Twitter and get the TRUTH!!!”

Trump, who was banned from Twitter and other social media platforms in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, has issued statements primarily through his Save America PAC. Those statements have often been shared through Harrington on Twitter.

Trump started his own social media company, Truth Social, to communicate with the public, but it is off to a shaky start, with little engagement and lengthy wait times for new users.

Earlier this month, a lawsuit waged by the former president over his Twitter ban was tossed out by a judge, who said Trump was unable to demonstrate that his right to free speech had been violated by Twitter.

Elon Musk has signaled if his deal to acquire Twitter goes through, he would reverse Twitter’s ban on Trump, though the former president has said he will continue to remain on Truth Social.

Harrington is not the first GOP figure to swear off the platform. Other lawmakers and high-profile pundits have previously signaled they would leave the platform, only to rejoin it again later.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), whose personal account was permanently suspended by Twitter in January over COVID-19 misinformation, said at the time that “Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth.”

“That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies,” she said, though she has since been actively using her congressional account.