trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Russian Google subsidiary files for bankruptcy

by Olafimihan Oshin - 05/18/22 12:39 PM ET
FILE – The logo of Google is displayed on a carpet at the entrance hall of Google France in Paris, on Nov. 18, 2019. Google said Wednesday, May11, 2022, that it has struck licensing deals with 300 European publishers, in its latest effort to comply with a recently introduced EU copyright law. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

Google’s subsidiary in Russia has filed for bankruptcy amid Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 

A Google spokesperson confirmed the move to The Hill on Wednesday, saying authorities seizing the subsidiary’s bank accounts made their office unable to function.

“We previously announced that we paused the vast majority of our commercial operations in Russia. The Russian authorities’ seizure of Google Russia’s bank account has made it untenable for our Russia office to function, including employing and paying Russia-based employees, paying suppliers and vendors, and meeting other financial obligations,” the Google spokesperson told The Hill. 

Google said Russian residents will still be able to access their free services such as YouTube and Gmail. 

“Google Russia has published a notice of its intention to file for bankruptcy. People in Russia rely on our services to access quality information and we’ll continue to keep free services such as Search, YouTube, Gmail, Maps, Android and Play available,” the spokesperson said. 

Reuters reported that a note posted on Russia’s official registry signaled the Google-owned subsidiary’s plan to file for bankruptcy.

“Since March 22, 2022, it foresees its own bankruptcy and inability to fulfil its monetary obligations, demands to pay severance payments and (or) the remuneration of staff working or previously working under an employment contract, and (or) the obligation to make mandatory payments within the prescribed period,” the company note said, according to Reuters.

Russia’s foreign ministry said earlier this year that Google, along with other major U.S. tech companies, should be held responsible for “inciting war,” as its state communications agency also demanded tech companies stop allegedly discriminating against Russian media in Europe as well. 

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began in late February, led a series of U.S. companies across various sectors to end business in the country while international sanctions have ramped up against Moscow.

Tags Google Google Google Russia Foreign Ministry Russia-Ukraine conflict Russia-Ukraine conflict

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Kinzinger says Cawthorn loss ‘good ...
  2. Winners and losers from Tuesday’s ...
  3. Republicans dismiss white supremacy ...
  4. Manchin throwing a wrench into ...
  5. Trump urges Oz to declare victory ...
  6. The Opioid Crisis & the Criminal ...
  7. Cawthorn ousted in North Carolina
  8. Two children hospitalized due to baby ...
  9. What share of the Hispanic vote would ...
  10. Chris Wallace to get new show on CNN
  11. Five takeaways from the Pennsylvania, ...
  12. Here’s why gasoline prices are ...
  13. Pro-Trump ‘electors’ in Wisconsin ...
  14. Mullin legislation would expunge ...
  15. Governor’s races spoil Trump’s ...
  16. The Hill’s Morning Report ...
  17. Biden-Bezos feud escalates
  18. Tale of two trials: How Sussmann is ...
Load more

Video

See all Video