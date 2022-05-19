Musk says he has no plans to fund GOP super PACs

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and Tesla CEO, says that he has no plans to fund Republican super PACs despite announcing this week that he would vote for GOP candidates in future elections.

In an email to CNBC, Musk also said that he doesn’t plan to form a super PAC of his own to oppose President Biden in the 2024 election.

“I have no plans to create a super PAC,” Musk told CNBC when asked if he would create a super PAC to oppose Biden. Asked if he would fund such a group in the upcoming midterm elections, Musk replied: “No super PAC anything going on.”

Musk, who’s listed by Forbes as the wealthiest person in the world, has long found himself on the opposing side of many Democratic priorities, often criticizing labor unions and the idea of a so-called wealth tax.

He has also repeatedly knocked Biden, whom he accused months ago of ignoring Tesla’s role in the electric vehicle market over legacy automakers like General Motors and Ford.

Musk has also drawn the ire of many on the left over his recent effort to buy Twitter. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has criticized the social media platform for what he has described as its penchant for political bias and censorship.

He has also said that he would allow former President Trump back onto the platform after he was permanently banned from the site.

Musk announced this week that he planned to vote for Republicans in this year’s elections, saying that while he has almost exclusively cast his ballot for Democrats in the past, they had become “the party of division & hate.”

While Musk may not have any plans to fund or create a super PAC to oppose Democratic candidates, he has given money to both Republicans and Democrats in the past, while Tesla and SpaceX have spent extensively on lobbying efforts.