Musk ‘worried’ Twitter has no incentive to fix spam bots

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that he is “worried” about Twitter having no plan to fix its spambots issue.

In a tweet on Saturday, Musk responded to a user complaining about the social media platform’s new spam reporting tool being difficult to use.

“I’m worried that Twitter has a disincentive to reduce spam, as it reduces perceived daily users,” Musk said in a reply.

When another user asked if Twitter has gotten back to him about the changes, Musk implied that the social media platform refused to explain how they calculate their daily users as fake or spam accounts.

“No, they still refuse to explain how they calculate that 5% of daily users are fake/spam,” Musk tweeted. “Very suspicious.”

Musk has reached a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion but Musk put his initial plans to purchase the social media platform on hold earlier this month due to his concerns with spam and fake accounts on the platform.

Recently, Twitter launched a new initiative to handle misinformation on the platform, saying it will stop amplifying and promoting content about crises that are flagged to mislead users and will place warnings on tweets that violate the new policy.