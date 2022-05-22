trending:

Technology

Musk ‘worried’ Twitter has no incentive to fix spam bots

by Olafimihan Oshin - 05/22/22 11:45 AM ET
FILE – Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020, in Washington. Musk has strengthened the equity stake of his offer to buy Twitter with commitments of more than $7 billion from a range of investors, including Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. In a regulatory filing, Twitter Inc. also disclosed that Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud has pledged 35 million Twitter shares. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that he is “worried” about Twitter having no plan to fix its spambots issue. 

In a tweet on Saturday, Musk responded to a user complaining about the social media platform’s new spam reporting tool being difficult to use.

“I’m worried that Twitter has a disincentive to reduce spam, as it reduces perceived daily users,” Musk said in a reply.

When another user asked if Twitter has gotten back to him about the changes, Musk implied that the social media platform refused to explain how they calculate their daily users as fake or spam accounts.  

“No, they still refuse to explain how they calculate that 5% of daily users are fake/spam,” Musk tweeted. “Very suspicious.” 

Musk has reached a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion but Musk put his initial plans to purchase the social media platform on hold earlier this month due to his concerns with spam and fake accounts on the platform.

Recently, Twitter launched a new initiative to handle misinformation on the platform, saying it will stop amplifying and promoting content about crises that are flagged to mislead users and will place warnings on tweets that violate the new policy.

